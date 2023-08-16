Activism / StudentNation / Held v. Montana Is a Historic Victory for Climate Action—but Also Human Rights “Held v. Montana” Is a Historic Victory for Climate Action—but Also Human Rights Invoking the right to a healthy environment will likely become a replicable strategy for climate lawsuits across the country. “I see more and more of these trials happening.”

Supporters gather to greet plaintiffs as they arrive for the nation’s first youth climate change trial at Montana’s First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana (William Campbell / Getty Images)

On June 14, a Montana state court ruled in favor of the 16 youth plaintiffs who sued the state for anti-climate policies they argued were unconstitutional. The court’s landmark decision in Held v. Montana has been hailed as the first major climate litigation victory in the United States. But even as this case will help reverse some of Montana’s anti-climate policies, it will have an even broader significance, opening up further climate litigation that focuses on fundamental human rights.

The Montana youths, whose ages ranged from five to 22, challenged the constitutionality of the state’s fossil fuel–driven energy system, which they claimed was violating their explicit right to a “clean and healthful environment,” along with many of the permitting practices and policies that keep the system in place.

The youth activists’ victory in the case has all but ensured cascading ramifications for the future of Montana state legislation. The court ruling has already negated one of the most anti-climate laws passed by conservative lawmakers in the country—a Montana Environmental Policy Act provision barring state agencies from considering greenhouse gas emissions when permitting large energy projects that require environmental reviews, including coal mines and power plants.

The ripple effects of this historic decision could be significant in establishing new legal precedent that would create successful climate lawsuits in other states. Invoking the right to a healthy environment will likely become a replicable strategy for lawsuits in any state that has also explicitly acknowledged the right to a healthy environment in their state constitution. Such a list includes only a handful of states—Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois, and Rhode Island—though the list seems to be slowly growing.

The plaintiffs’ case was supported by Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit law firm providing legal services to youth seeking climate legal action. The organization has notably spearheaded the 2015 Juliana v. United States constitutional climate lawsuit, only recently approved for trial this past June, alongside several other pending state cases in its docket from Hawaii to Virginia.

“Young people are among the most politically powerless in this country. Most can’t vote and they don’t have the money to lobby their legislatures,” said Andrea Rodgers, senior litigator for Our Children’s Trust and one of the main attorneys working the Held case.

By targeting the entirety of the state system intensifying climate change, the youth plaintiffs’ case easily found the roots of its arguments in the state Constitution. Adopted in 1972, Montana’s Constitution dedicates a full article to its natural resources, explicitly outlining the state’s commitment to preserving its environment for present and future generations.

“I’m not aware of another state that comes close to the environmental and human health protections that are embedded in the Montana State Constitution,” said Deborah A. Sivas, Stanford University professor of environmental law.

Such direct legal language became incredibly powerful in the hands of young activists who sought to have Montana declare its extensive support for fossil fuels as unconstitutional, robbing its citizens of their right to a stable climate system.

In addition to passing the MEPA limitation, the state of Montana had done very little to promote the use of renewable energy. “There’s incredible renewable energy potential in Montana—wind, for example,” Rodgers said. “But when you look at the amount that the state has invested in fossil fuels compared to renewable energy projects, there’s a huge divergence there.”