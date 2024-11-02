Politics / Why the UAW’s Shawn Fain Is So Excited About Nebraska Independent Dan Osborn The union leader says that electing a genuinely working-class senator like Osborn could upend all of American politics.

Independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn speaks during his campaign stop at the Handlebend coffeshop in O’Neill, Neb., on Monday, October 14, 2024.

(Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The US Senate, which was historically described as “the most exclusive club in the world,” is frequently decried these days as “a millionaire’s club,” where the interests of working Americans are neglected in order to meet the demands of billionaire campaign donors and Wall Street insiders. The senators who bow to the billionaire class come from both parties. Indeed, while Democrats are more likely than Republicans to support unions and proposals for minimum wage hikes, many Democrats have joined with Republicans to advance trade policies that have shuttered tens of thousands of factories, and more than a few shy away from populist calls to “tax the rich”—perhaps because so many are, themselves, wealthy beyond the wildest dreams of most Americans.

But what if the Senate had a member who rejected party ties and simply represented workers? What if that senator was a machinist who had served as a union leader and led an epic strike against corporate greed?

“I think it would be huge, and I think it would send notice to both parties that they better get on board with working-class people,” United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told me recently. As the November 5 election approaches, Fain is pouring his energy into electing just such a candidate. In October, the labor leader, who rose to national prominence as the leader of last year’s successful UAW strike against the nation’s three major vehicle manufacturers, traveled to Nebraska to stump in union halls for independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn.

An industrial mechanic by trade who worked for the better part of two decades at the sprawling Kellogg’s plant in Omaha, Osborn served as president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union Local 50G. In 2021, he and members of the local walked off the job in a 77-day strike against a two-wage tier system, as well as a host of other issues. The strike drew national attention and made Osborn something of a local hero—especially among working people who were fed up with corporate greed. Fired by Kellogg’s, Osborn became a boiler maintenance worker and joined Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 464 in Omaha.

This year, he is also the highest-profile independent candidate for the Senate—an outsider who is stirring things up in a suddenly competitive red-state contest.

“I haven’t always been political,” explained Osborn, when I followed his campaign in Nebraska earlier this year. He said he didn’t think a lot about campaigns and elections “until corporate greed came knocking on my door when I was president of BCTGM Local 50G.”

“During Covid, we were working seven days a week, 12 hours a day,” Osborn said. “At one point in time, 50 percent of our workforce was forced to quarantine and/or [was] sick, but we kept the plants running at full capacity. (Kellogg’s) made record profits that year — they went from $19 billion to $21 billion. The CEO gave himself a $2 million raise. The board enriched themselves, the stockholders enriched themselves, [but] at the same swipe of the pen, after they gave themselves a raise, they tried to take from their workers, so we went out on strike.”

Osborn and the union secured a contract after 77 days on the picket line. But Osborn said, “The experience really opened my eyes… It changed who I was and how I saw my world.”

What he saw was a political class that too frequently failed workers, and a US senator from Nebraska, Republican Deb Fischer, with a long record of opposing worker rights and doing the bidding of Wall Street. Osborn could have run as a Democrat, or as a Republican primary challenger to Fischer. But he decided to campaign as an independent because that’s where his political instincts are. “I’m not going to change who I am,” he says. “I have to stay true to myself. If I don’t do that, then why am I doing this?”

What he’s doing instead is running a grassroots campaign that, as he put it, says “Washington, D.C., is broken, and we need somebody to fix it.” Partisans aren’t likely to do the job, he argues, “because they just have to get in line. I don’t want to get in line with anybody. I’ve never been good at that.”