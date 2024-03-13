Politics / Biden Should Channel His Inner FDR and Soak the Rich Roosevelt welcomed the hatred of the plutocrats—and won a landslide. Biden should take note.

President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on February 9, 2024. (Michael Kappeler / Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

As he prepared to seek a second presidential term in 1936, Franklin Delano Roosevelt introduced the Revenue Act of 1935, a plan to fund the New Deal by taxing the rich. The progressive tax plan came to be known as FDR’s “Wealth Tax,” because it went after up to 75 percent of the income of Americans who were making more than $1 million a year at a time when the great mass of Americans struggled to get by during the lingering Great Depression.

Millionaires and their apologists decried Roosevelt’s “Soak the Rich” strategy. But the president signed the measure into law and campaigned on it in 1936. That was the election during which FDR famously told a crowd at Madison Square Garden that, during his first term:

We had to struggle with the old enemies of peace—business and financial monopoly, speculation, reckless banking, class antagonism, sectionalism, war profiteering. They had begun to consider the Government of the United States as a mere appendage to their own affairs. We know now that Government by organized money is just as dangerous as Government by organized mob. Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they stand today. They are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred.

The millionaire class of his day did, indeed, hate FDR for his determination to tax them. But the voters loved the idea.

Three days after the “I welcome their hatred” address, Roosevelt was reelected with more than 60 percent of the popular vote and 98 percent of the Electoral College. He won every state in the nation except Maine and Vermont. The landslide secured not just a place in the record books but also an epic mandate to govern with the boldness that the moment demanded.

There were more factors in that sweeping victory than the wealth tax. But Roosevelt and his allies had no doubt that it helped to frame the message for an election that gave Democrats and left-wing Farmer-Laborites, Progressives, and independents who generally aligned with the president’s party more than three-quarters of the seats in the Senate and House.

Now, 88 years later, Joe Biden is running for reelection with a budget plan that includes his own “Wealth Tax.”

Under Biden’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which was unveiled on Monday, billionaires would be required to pay at least 25 percent of their income in taxes because, as the White House puts it: