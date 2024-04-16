Activism / The Supreme Court Has Ruled to Let Louisiana Keep Hunting DeRay McKesson The court has decided to let the BLM activist be held liable for organizing a protest in 2016, endangering the right to dissent in three Southern states.

BLM activist DeRay McKesson is arrested during a protest after the murder of Alton Sterling by two white Baton Rouge police officers. (Max Becherer / AP Photo)

As Donald Trump appears in court this week for yet another trial—this time over his alleged hush money payments to actress Stormy Daniels and his attempts to cover the trail—it is common for white-wing sycophants to say Trump is being “persecuted.” He’s not, of course. Trump is being prosecuted for his various alleged crimes and misdeeds. If he’d like to be prosecuted less, my suggestion would be to stop committing so many crimes or things that look like crimes.

If you want to see somebody who is being persecuted, I suggest you look no further than DeRay McKesson. McKesson is an activist dedicated to ending police brutality. He’s been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement for nearly a decade, and for those efforts, he’s been relentlessly harassed by whites in the state of Louisiana and on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Court. Now, the Supreme Court has given the harassment its blessing.

In 2016, McKesson helped to organize a Black Lives Matter protest near the police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after the cops there murdered Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man whom they shot six times, despite having pinned him to the ground and utterly immobilized him. During that protest, somebody threw a rock. That rock struck a police officer, severely injuring him.

Nobody knows who threw the rock. McKesson doesn’t know. I don’t know (though, if I did, I wouldn’t tell you, because I am too pretty for stitches). The rock-thrower has never been found. For all we know, the person who threw the rock wasn’t even aligned with the protesters: It could have been a counterprotester with poor aim throwing rocks at Black Lives Matter, or it could have been a false-flag person trying to incite violence to make the protesters look bad. Or it could have been a protester trying to throw rocks at the police. We don’t know.

Nevertheless, the police officer who was struck by the rock, who is known only as John Doe, sued McKesson for inciting a riot. McKesson neither had rocks, threw rocks, or told protesters to “come armed with rocks, just in case,” but McKesson is the one the police charged with a crime. By focusing on McKesson and not, you know, the rock-thrower, the somewhat obvious attempt here is to discourage people from protesting the police. McKesson has been fighting this lawsuit for seven years, incurring significant legal bills, while every other activist and organizer looks on to see if they’re next.

Intelligent readers might be asking, “But doesn’t the First Amendment protect your right to organize a protest?” And my answer to that is, “Sure, unless you’re Black.” McKesson moved to have the case against him dismissed on First Amendment grounds. For precedent, McKesson relied on a 1982 Supreme Court case called NAACP v. Claiborne. That case arose from one of the other times white folks have gotten mad at Black people for protesting. In 1966, the NAACP organized a boycott of white businesses in Claiborne County, Mississippi. In 1969, the business owners sued arguing that threats of violence against their businesses cost the white folks money. The business owners tried to hold the NAACP (which did not make threats of violence against the businesses) liable for the threats made by others.