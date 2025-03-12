Activism / StudentNation / Mahmoud Khalil’s Detainment Won’t Stop the Pro-Palestine Student Movement The reverberations of Khalil’s arrest are being felt beyond Columbia University’s campus.

A protest on the steps of Columbia University’s Low Library advocating for Mahmoud Khalil’s immediate release.

(Lara-Nour Walton)

Around half past 8 on Saturday evening, Mahmoud Khalil was returning home from an Iftar dinner. As his eight-months pregnant wife accompanied him into their Columbia-owned New York City apartment, four plainclothes agents with the Department of Homeland Security intercepted them. Despite his Lawful Permanent Resident status, DHS agents claimed that they were revoking his visa on State Department orders. When Khalil, a recent Columbia graduate and campus activist against Israel’s war on Gaza who is of Palestinian descent, informed agents that he in fact had a green card, they pivoted to say that they were revoking that instead. Then he was detained. DHS did not produce a warrant to justify his arrest.

For 24 hours, neither Khalil’s wife nor attorney knew of his whereabouts. It has since surfaced that he is being held in an ICE detention facility in Louisiana, part of what the ACLU has dubbed the “Black Hole” because of the human rights abuses that immigrants have routinely faced in the state’s ICE jails.

Many have called his detainment an “abduction,” coming on the heels of the Trump administration’s effort to quash the free speech of those critical of Israel—a state that Amnesty International and the International Court of Justice say is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people. Columbia has been one of the president’s main targets since he took office. Just this Friday, Trump cut $400 million in federal funding to the university, claiming that it allowed “illegal protests” on campus and failed “to protect students from anti-Semitic harassment.” It is important to note that the administration equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism, a conflation that could potentially, according to legal experts, “violate the First Amendment.”

On March 6, Canary Mission, a website that publicizes the personal information of those it considers anti-Israel or antisemitic, posted footage of Khalil on its Instagram negotiating with Barnard administrators during last week’s sit-in. The video was titled “SUSPECTED FOREIGN NATIONAL ALERT.” The day before Khalil was detained, the X account “Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus at Columbia U” called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “revoke Mahmoud Khalil’s visa.” Once news of Khalil’s detainment hit the press, Rubio wrote, “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.” The White House also claimed that Khalil’s arrest was the “first of many to come.”

Maryam Alwan, a close friend of Khalil and co-organizer of last year’s Columbia Gaza Solidarity encampments, believes that these accounts played a role in his targeting by the Trump administration. “The whole reason that his face was unmasked in the first place is because he was never scared of doxxing,” said Alwan, who characterized Khalil as someone who refused to submit to fear tactics and who always remained “calm and rational.”

Alwan has been losing sleep over Khalil’s sudden detainment, which “feels completely unreal,” she said. After being arrested by the NYPD last April for her activism and experiencing enduring trauma from the school’s violent treatment of Palestinian students, Alwan spent the first semester of this year “laying low.”

“I just wanted to get my degree,” she told The Nation. But in light of Khalil’s apprehension, Alwan feels galvanized to speak out against the school. “I don’t give a fuck about my degree anymore.”

Indeed, despite the university’s suspension and expulsion of pro-Palestine activists, students refuse to be intimidated. This Tuesday, hundreds joined an action on the steps of Low Library advocating for Khalil’s immediate release. The demonstration, which was led by a coalition of Jewish Columbia students donning custom red T-shirts reading “JEWS SAY ICE OFF CAMPUS” and “NOT IN OUR NAME,” aimed to send a message to the university that it, as one organizer phrased it, “must do better” by not capitulating to a “fascist regime in the name of Jewish safety.”