Activism / Why These Teachers Unions Are Demanding a Cease-Fire A flurry of state and local teachers unions have passed cease-fire resolutions, but few national unions have followed.

Students, teachers, and pro-Palestinian allies march through Midtown Manhattan during a Student Walkout protest calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas on November 9, 2023 in New York City. (Michael Nigro / Sipa)

This article is a joint publication of The Nation and Workday Magazine, a nonprofit newsroom devoted to holding the powerful accountable through the perspective of workers.

When asked why her union voted to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, Marcia Howard, a teacher of 24 years, turned to an education metaphor. “It’s an object lesson for the nation and for other laborers,” she said over the phone, ahead of classes at a Minneapolis area high school, where she teaches language and literature to 11th graders. “The challenge has been for the entire working class to move the nation to do the right thing.”

Howard is the acting president of the teachers chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) Local 59. On October 25, her chapter voted at a general membership meeting to pass a resolution urging an immediate cease-fire, rejecting violence against civilians on all sides and condemning “the role our government plays in supporting the system of Israeli occupation and apartheid, which lies at the root of the Palestinian Israeli conflict.”

The resolution also calls upon the Minnesota State Legislature to repeal laws opposing the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement, because such legislation “stifles free speech and discriminates against Palestinian refugees, their families, and their supporters.” (The union of 3,700 members also includes an education support professional chapter, which passed its own cease-fire resolution on November 2.)

The statement is part of a flurry of cease-fire resolutions from US locals, state and regional unions, and labor councils, among them a number of teachers unions, including the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers–Oregon, and the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel. Teachers are also participating in protests. “Our members are diverse and dynamic, and they are already out there. The moment the resolution passed, it was read at a rally to tears, because members were already in the streets,” said Howard.

Israel’s bombing, siege, and ground invasion of Gaza have been met with increasingly urgent protests across the United States, whose government is supplying and politically backing the offensive. In just over a month, Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians—or one out of every 200 people in Gaza—including at least 4,609 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. (Hamas-led fighters killed roughly 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack on October 7.) Concerns are mounting that Israel’s military actions are aimed at depopulating Gaza. “Israel is seeking to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing,” Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, said in an October 14 statement.

Humanitarian organizations, human rights groups, the head of the World Health Organization, progressive Jewish organizations, and Palestinian civil society are demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The only national unions in the US to explicitly echo this call are the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE), and the leadership of the American Postal Workers Union, though the president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades did call for “an immediate end to hostilities,” and the leadership of the National Writers Union condemned the “actions of the Israeli military.” The AFL-CIO has so far not publicly supported a cease-fire, even as some of its affiliates take a different tack. The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association (of which first lady Dr. Jill Biden is a longtime member) have also declined to support a cease-fire on the national level.

“It’s important to talk about US complicity, the role of our tax money, and the role of politicians who rank-and-file members have gone door to door to elect in this massacre, said Jeff Schuhrke, an assistant professor of labor studies at SUNY Empire State University in New York City, who has written a book about the foreign policy of the AFL-CIO, which will come out next year. “This needs to be out in the open and discussed.”

For some teachers, who have been inundated for weeks with images of children being pulled from rubble, this urgency of a cease-fire resonates on a personal level. “The news that is coming out is horrific,” Howard said. “We mourn the innocent lives in Israel and occupied Palestine, and a cease-fire is the only reasonable thing to be asking for right now.”

These pleas, while popular across the US, have yet to break into the mainstream of Congress. Only 30 out of 435 members of the US House of Representatives have called for a cease-fire, and just one senator, Dick Durbin, made an ambiguous statement seemingly in support of a cease-fire, but he has not signed on to any legislation to this effect.