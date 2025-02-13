Activism / StudentNation / CUNY Is Investigating Student Government Leaders for Boycotting Israel Three members of CUNY Graduate Center’s student government face an anti-discrimination investigation for a resolution endorsing the demands of last year’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

CUNY students and faculty rally at City College before testifying at a board of trustees meeting on February 10.

(Hümeyra Çelik)

The NYPD had already fenced off City College by the time Dan West, a PhD candidate at the City University of New York’s Graduate Center, arrived last April 30. West had come to the flagship campus in Harlem to join students who had mounted a Gaza solidarity encampment just six days earlier. Instead, he watched as hundreds of police officers stormed in.

West said he was struck by how indiscriminate the arrests seemed to be, with many happening on the street outside the school. “People showed up to provide support and were scooped up and zip-tied on a school bus,” he said. “The NYPD and Adams’s spectacle was indifferent to a target.”

Watching that raid—which was approved by the school’s chancellor—motivated West, who had previously focused on labor organizing. He was already running for the Graduate Center’s student government, the Doctoral and Graduate Student Council, as part of a coalition of student groups that included members of CUNY for Palestine. Within weeks of the raid he and over 30 others from the same slate of candidates were elected to the DGSC, securing a majority.

That slate of representatives, organized under the banner “Free Palestine, Strike CUNY, Access for All!,” is an attempt “to carry that memory [of the encampment] forward with us, especially as the genocide has dragged and dragged,” West said. To them that meant passing a resolution in the DGSC that supported the CUNY encapment’s “Five Demands for Palestine.”

On October 18, the student government voted 31 to 8 to adopt a resolution that endorsed the demands word for word.

Those demands include calls for CUNY to economically and culturally boycott Israel. Based on previous records, CUNY is believed to have millions of dollars in investments and contracts with weapons manufacturing, technology, and construction companies—like Northrop Grumman, Dell, and Caterpillar—that Palestinian civil society says are complicit in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people. Its refusal to reveal its current investment records after CUNY for Palestine and CUNY Law Students for Justice in Palestine filed a Freedom of Information Law request is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by the New York Civil Liberties Union.

In the spirit of those demands, the DGSC instituted a boycott of its own. It restricted the use of its resources—student activity fees and grants for student events—from being used on “products or services that support or benefit from the US-backed Israeli occupation of Palestine,” according to the resolution. To avoid ambiguity, the resolution listed the companies the DGSC would boycott, including HP, Starbucks, McDonalds, and Sabra.

By November, though, the DGSC’s three cochairs—West included—learned they were facing an investigation by their school for the resolution’s alleged violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in institutions that receive federal funding. Depending on the investigation’s outcome they could face stiff penalties, including expulsion. In the case of one of the co-chairs, an international student, it could result in their visa being revoked—a possibility all the more real with President Trump’s recent executive order. The students say the inquiry shows that CUNY is escalating a crackdown on the student movement for Palestinian freedom that threatens academic freedom at the school.

“It seems like a very uneven application of this Title VI policy,” said Simone Parker, a doctoral student at the Graduate Center and one of the three DGSC representatives under investigation. “That it’s directed at what was a democratic decision seems unprecedented,” she said.

Pro-Israel students and faculty, interest groups and donors, as well as city, state, and federal politicians have slammed CUNY’s administrators for failing to crack down on pro-Palestinian student organizing, saying the demonstrators are contributing to a climate of anti-Jewish hatred across the university’s 25 campuses. In September, a report commissioned by Governor Kathy Hochul that focused on a supposed crisis of unchecked antisemitism at CUNY recommended changes to CUNY’s discrimination policies and procedures that Hochul has since said CUNY must fully implement.