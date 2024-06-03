Activism / StudentNation / As Columbia Alumni Returned to Campus, So Did the Encampment Columbia students continue to mobilize through the summer in support of Palestine—organizing in tandem with alumni and applying financial pressure on the university

The latest protest in support of Gaza during Columbia University’s alumni reunion weekend. (Lara-Nour Walton)

Almost a month after the NYPD raided Columbia’s Hamilton Hall—throwing stun grenades, breaking bones, and arresting 109 people—Columbia student organizer Zaid had a message for the world: “We’re back, bitches.”

On May 31, students affiliated with Jafra, an autonomous coalition of Palestinian students supported by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, established the university’s third Butler Lawn encampment since April 17. The administration sent an e-mail on June 1 asserting that the re-occupation “violates University rules.”

While student activists assiduously rebuilt their Butler Lawn encampment, another group was concurrently returning to campus: the alumni.

Alumni of all ages each paid around $150 to $400 to attend the first reunion weekend since the anti-war protests polarized campus. Between festivities, many lingered outside the newly erected encampment, which organizers dubbed “Revolt4Rafah Installation 1” in response to Israel’s massacre of displaced Gazans in western Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan refugee camp on May 26.

“The fact that we’re back means that the genocide hasn’t stopped and has only gotten worse,” said Basil, a member of Jafra. “The images and the videos that we are seeing come out of Rafah are horrifying,” added organizer Layla Saliba. “Burnt tents, charred bodies; it’s unimaginable what people are going through.”

Some alumni outside of the newly erected tent city jeered at students. “Who’s on financial aid? Do you want to lose your financial aid?” one alumnus bellowed after rushing down from the campus sundial and toward the gates of West Butler Lawn. Others stood in clusters eyeing students painting protest banners and calling it “performance art” in disapproving tones. On the evening of June 1, alumna Irish Tudtud approached the tent city to accuse the pro-Palestine students inside of being “rapists” and tell a Palestinian student and organizer, “I hope you get raped.”

Amid this hostility, many alumni expressed curiosity about and even outward support of the encampment. One of them, a Palestinian from the class of 2009 who wore a floral skirt, knelt next to a circle of protesters folding pamphlets. “Columbia is about critical thinking; it is about activism,” she said. “We can’t now punish them for that.”

Students at the latest encampment urged alumni to refrain from donating to the university. A petition started by CU Alumni 4 Palestine to this end has now garnered over 4,600 alumni signatures. “Columbia operates like a business. This place is a hedge fund that does education on the side. The only way to make this institution listen is for them to face economic consequences, because they do not have morals or empathy for students,” said Saliba. Organizers are hoping that applying financial pressure on the university via alumni will help force it to seriously consider their central demands of divestment and disclosure.

The Palestinian alumna was among those who pledged to withhold donations in light of the university-sanctioned repression of students advocating for an end to the war on Gaza, in which Israel has now killed more than 40,000 Palestinians. She told The Nation that most other alumni who refused to give money did not end up attending the reunion weekend. “Nobody wanted to show up this year,” she said, referring to the friends with whom she graduated. “I’ve been to [reunions] before and there’s far fewer people of color than ever before.”

One of the only Black alumni who attended from the class of 1994 for their 30-year reunion was Stephen Fischer. He attributes the lack of POC alumni to the current repression and discrimination of Palestinian students and their allies. “They see history repeating itself,” said Fischer, alluding to Columbia’s stringent crackdowns on student social justice and anti-apartheid movements of the past. “The administration really needs to do some soul-searching and decide if [they] want to be, again, on the wrong side of history.”