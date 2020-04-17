Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Contact: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400

New York, NY—April 17, 2020—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, today named Wilfred Chan (@wilfredchan / New York, NY) as a contributing writer, covering capitalism and its contradictions across East Asia; questions of nationhood and identity; and the intersections between labor and technology, social movements, and visual culture. His most recent article for The Nation was “The WHO Ignores Taiwan. The World Pays the Price.”

“Wilfred is the rare writer who can jump from international commentary to ground-level local reporting with ease,” said Nation senior editor Madeline Leung Coleman. “We’re thrilled to have his critical perspective in The Nation, especially as recent events make it clearer than ever that what happens on the other side of the world is deeply connected to everyday life here in the United States.”

“I’m honored to join The Nation at this critical moment, and look forward to contributing an internationalist left perspective,” added Chan.

“Wilfred is a writer who brings not just great reporting chops, but a really distinctive writer’s voice to his work,” said Nation editor D.D. Guttenplan. “His incredible range as a reporter—from police brutality in Hong Kong to life on the streets of New York City—and his trenchant political analysis make him a great addition to our masthead.”

Chan is a writer and editor now based in New York, who covered the Umbrella Movement and its aftermath as a journalist in Hong Kong. He is a founding member of Lausan, a leftist collective of writers, researchers, activists, and artists from Hong Kong and its diasporas, engaging with the city’s political struggle.

Chan joins The Nation’s growing ranks along with a host of recent appointments to the masthead. These include newly-named Books & Arts contributing writers Stephen Kearse, Julyssa Lopez, Marcus J. Moore, Ismail Muhammad, Erin Schwartz, and Jennifer Wilson, and newly minted editorial board members Emily Bell, Waleed Shahid, and Gary Younge. Current Issue View our current issue

The Nation’s robust political coverage during the Trump administration has exposed injustice and inspired congressional inquiries. In these unprecedented times, facing the dual threats of the coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse during a landmark presidential election year in the United States, The Nation remains committed to providing a deeper understanding of the world as it is—and as it could be—by bringing history to bear and offering context, nuance, and deep reporting to advance the causes of social, political, and economic progress.

ABOUT: Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

