These Veterans Starved Themselves to Protest the War in Gaza As food in Gaza becomes increasingly scarce, activists are pushing their bodies to the limit in solidarity.

A sign tracking the numbers of days that Veterans for Peace and allies have fasted for Gaza sits in front of the United Nations Mission building in New York City on June 30, 2025.

(Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On June 30, Mike Ferner spattered a gallon of cow’s blood over the US Mission to the UN as portraits of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance looked on from behind the glass façade. “Here, United States, have some blood!” he said as it dripped down the windows. “You like shedding it all over the world so much? There you go!”

Ferner, the former national director of Veterans for Peace, then led members and supporters in a march around the block to the Israeli consulate, where the protesters lay down in the street, blocking traffic.

The blood spattering, march, and die-in marked the end of a 40-day fast organized by Veterans for Peace to demand that Israel allow the UN to distribute full humanitarian aid to Gaza and that the US stop sending Israel weapons. Over 800 participants conducted various types of fasts in solidarity, but the core group of Veterans for Peace activists restricted themselves to 250 calories per day—at one point the average daily caloric intake in parts of the Gaza Strip, which doctors consider to be a starvation diet.

Over almost two years of genocide, Gaza has descended into famine and near-famine conditions on a semiregular cycle: people starve to death; after sufficient international outcry, Israel allows food to trickle in; the situation abates a little, until aid is cut off again. This spring, the longest total blockade yet—over 11 weeks—once more prompted warnings about the risk of famine. Over the past month, the IDF has lured starving people to outposts of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, only to gun them down. Hundreds have died.

The Veterans for Peace activists are careful to distinguish their fast from an indefinite hunger strike. But there are still risks. Ten days in, one 72-year-old activist was told to stop fasting or risk organ failure. Three weeks in, 74-year-old Ferman was admitted to the hospital; he was told that his potassium levels were not compatible with life. “Obviously, people in Gaza don’t have that option,” Ferman said. “They just die.”

Twenty-three-year-old Joy Metzler participated in the fast as a member of Veterans for Peace. She had initially joined the military because, growing up in the wake of 9/11, she believed what she’d always been told: that the United States represented justice and peace abroad, and that it could only maintain that peace through military strength. After graduating from the Air Force Academy as a second lieutenant in June 2023, she enrolled in a graduate program for aerospace engineering that fall. A month later, the bombs started falling on Gaza.

Disturbed by the destruction of university encampments, Metzler began talking with members of Veterans for Peace. She began to question not only what the US was enabling in Palestine, but also its destabilizing military interventions around the world. By August 2024, she had applied for conscientious objector status. And on the last day in June, she joined the die-in at the UN, lying down in the street with the other protestors.

The writer Eileen Myles, who participated in the die-in, remembered that moment vividly. “The sky was so blue and so open,” they said. “And there was a bird flying over, and it felt like a vision of freedom, momentarily.” They and nearly 30 others were arrested soon after.

Veterans for Peace aren’t the only activists choosing to publicly protest the US’s role in the war by fasting. People around the world are doing so: doctors in France, activists in Brussels, mothers in Scotland. In Chicago, on June 16, 12 members of Jewish Voice for Peace launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding an end to the blockade, the genocide, and US military aid to Israel. On July 4, after 18 days of no food at all, the four remaining members came to the decision to end the strike.

“Over the last 20 months, I’ve protested, I’ve been arrested, I’ve called my representatives,” said activist Ash Bohrer. They’d been taking significant risks long before October 7, including using their body to shield Palestinian activists from armed IDF soldiers. Still, the strike was intense. “We’ve signed some very scary medical and legal documents,” Bohrer said, speaking with The Nation 12 days in. “People are already starting to feel the medical effects of starvation on our bodies.”