Trump’s Mafia Shakedown Might Destroy NATO—if We’re Lucky America’s greedy gangster president is forcing European elites to finally reckon with the high price of protection.

Trump to NATO: “My offer is this: nothing.” (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

Few global institutions are as given to indulgent self-flattery as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Last June, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NATO’s creation, Joe Biden voiced the typical establishment view of what he called “the single greatest, most effective defensive alliance in the history of the world.”

Donald Trump, for better or worse, doesn’t share this reverence for the glory of NATO. One of the few major ways Trump has broken with the bipartisan foreign policy consensus has been his belief that NATO and America’s other major alliances should be explicitly organized as protection rackets rather than as partnerships. For Trump, the function of NATO is to kick back money to the United States in terms of defense spending, deference on trade, and even outright control over member states’ natural resources. In addition, Trump wants NATO countries to kiss the ring ideologically by empowering far-right parties that share his worldview.

Over the past week, Trump’s desire to run NATO like a Mafia boss has become undeniable—particularly as he’s used the leverage of the Ukraine/Russia war to extract concessions. Last Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to extract an agreement whereby the United States—in compensation for earlier military assistance to Ukraine—would get ownership of 50 percent of that country’s rare earth minerals. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the request because it came with no security guarantees. In other words, Ukraine was asked to give up wealth for nothing, recalling a famous scene in The Godfather II. Zelensky continues to scramble to either placate Trump or encourage Europeans to continue supporting the war effort.

Concomitant with this shakedown, both Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have indicated that the United States will negotiate with Russia over the Ukraine war unilaterally, with little or no input from European leaders. Vice President JD Vance used a European trip to meet Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Vance also gave a much-discussed speech that criticized efforts to marginalize racist and anti-immigrant parties, who were heartened by this American championing of their cause.

The New York Times reports:

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, and the top officials of the European Union and NATO, will convene an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine and European security, French officials said Sunday. The aim is to coordinate a response to the Trump administration’s opening of talks with Russia without European participation.

A separate New York Times analysis concluded that:

Europeans are now afraid that they may find themselves as pawns in a negotiation conducted without their active participation, even if their own borders are in question and they are expected to take up the largest burden of defending them. That is reminiscent of a Europe and a world of a previous age, of regional empires and the rule of the strong with little concern for the rest.

Speaking to Politico, former Lithuanian foreign mnister Gabrielius Landsbergis bleakly argued, “It may well mark the advent of the twilight of NATO. Especially when you combine it with what I think Washington will soon announce—the withdrawal of 20,000 U.S. troops from Europe.”