World / The Complex Politics of South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel The ANC’s legal fight at The Hague is based on sincere principles—but it’s also given South Africa’s beleaguered government a crucial boost in an election year.

Pro-Palestinian supporters react in celebration after watching the International Court of Justice deliver its decision following a hearing of the case against Israel brought by South Africa in The Hague at the Embassy of Palestine in Pretoria on January 26, 2024. (Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images)

The decision by the International Court of Justice last Friday to order Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza has largely been welcomed as a triumph in South Africa. The lawyers who fought the country’s case in The Hague were greeted like victorious sports heroes on their return.

It has been remarkable to hear so many previously skeptical international law experts in the country say how proud they feel of South Africa’s solidarity toward Gaza. The plight of the Palestinians has resonated with many South Africans who have heard an echo of their own struggle for freedom from apartheid over 30 years ago.

Beyond the celebrations, some divisions remain. In South Africa, most issues still tend to split on racial lines. On the Israel-Palestine question, generally, too, the majority Black population has largely backed Pretoria and Palestine, while the white population has tended to back Israel.

But it’s also apparent that the massive destruction of life and infrastructure that Israel has wrought in Gaza over the last three months recruited many to the South African government’s cause.

The mainstream Jewish community, though, remains firmly behind Israel and has been outraged by the South African government’s use of the Genocide Convention—which the world adopted in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust—against the Jewish state.

On December 31, two days after Pretoria submitted its application to the ICJ, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) blasted the move, accusing Pretoria of “doing the bidding of its friends Hamas” rather than using its supposed influence on Hamas to persuade it to release Israeli hostages.

It also saw, as some other commentators did, a glaring inconsistency in the ANC government’s defending the human rights of Palestinians thousands of miles away while paying comparatively scant attention to those of the oppressed people of Sudan and especially of South Africa’s neighbor, Zimbabwe.

But it was a measure of the court’s diplomatic skill—or perhaps just the inherent tendency to compromise from such a politically diverse bench of 17 judges—that both the South African government and the SAJBD were able to welcome its ruling on Friday.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation hailed the decision as a “decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.” President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “Today the International Court of Justice has vindicated us.”