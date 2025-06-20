Activism / The Time to Stop Donald Trump’s Iran War Is Now! America’s TACO president needs to fear popular backlash as much as he does hawks. Edit

People march in Times Square during a rally calling for the Trump administration not to go to war with Iran, on June 18, 2025, in New York City. (Adam Gray / Getty Images)

Last Saturday as many as 6 million Americans, in what might be the largest single-day mass protest in the nation’s history, rallied against President Donald Trump under the banner, “No Kings!” The urgency of that slogan has only increased as Trump now threatens to do the most monarchical misdeed possible: launch his country into a disastrous war by pure fiat, without even debate in Congress, let alone a vote. Betraying his frequent campaign promise to govern as a peacemaker, Trump has adopted the long-held policy of anti-Iran hard-liners such as Senator Lindsey Graham and the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy. Trump greenlighted Israel’s attack on Iran and is on the cusp of deciding to join the war directly (rather than the current policy of just using Israel as America’s attack dog). Such a war would be a catastrophe fully on par with George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq—a generational disaster with an immeasurable cost in treasure and blood, both American and in the Middle East.

Right now, Washington is obsessed with the question of if and when Trump will bomb Iran, possibly using bunker-busting bombs. The legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reports that his sources tell him the decision could come as early as this weekend. The White House itself says that the decision could be two weeks away. It’s risky to trust the White House on this, but if the decision is two weeks away, opponents of the war have a small but crucial window of opportunity to stop Trump from unleashing this world-historical disaster.

It takes only a brief study of Donald Trump to learn an important lesson: It is impossible to read the mind of someone who has no mind. When Trump was asked about his plans on Wednesday, the president replied, “You don’t know that I’m going to even do it. I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

From any other leader, this statement might be taken as strategic ambiguity—a desire to leave the foe uncertain of his intent. In Trump’s case, a more literal interpretation is possible. It could be “nobody knows” what Trump thinks because Trump himself doesn’t know what he thinks.

As his career shows, Trump has few if any thoughts. Rather, he is a creature of scattershot impulses and conflicting goals, easily swayed by the last person who whispers in his ear. The satiric acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) was coined to describe his flightiness on the issue of trade, where he oscillates from starting global tariff wars to backing down when the stock and bond markets express displeasure. But the principle of TACO applies to foreign policy as well: Notably, in his first term he went from threatening nuclear war (“fire and fury,” as he called it in a tweet) against North Korea in 2017 to praising dictator Kim Jong Un for having a ”great and beautiful vision for his country” in 2019. Trump did this without actually achieving his stated goal of ending North Korea’s nuclear program.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies in Washington have taken advantage of the TACO principle to stampede Trump into supporting their rush to war. But there is no reason that opponents of the war can’t apply the TACO principle for their own advantage. If Trump sees that the war carries with it a significant political cost, that might just give him the necessary pause. As with his North Korea policy in his first term—or his month-long bombing of Yemen earlier this year—he could decide to simply claim victory without achieving any significant goals and retreat.

The key political fact is that a war with Iran is extremely unpopular—it divides Republicans against each other. Conversely, opposing the war could unite the Democrats—if only they can shake off the death grip of pro-war establishment figures. An anti-war Democratic party would gain in popularity.

According to a YouGov poll (commissioned by The Economist), 60 percent of Americans oppose US military involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, as opposed to 16 percent who support such involvement. An almost equally strong breakdown occurs among those who voted for Trump in 2024 (53 percent opposing war, 19 percent supporting). Those numbers among Republicans might change if Trump does launch an attack, owing to a rally-around-the-leader effect. One shouldn’t underestimate Trump’s personality cult among his MAGA followers.

But Trump’s popularity on the right will be mitigated by the fact that a significant portion of his coalition is deeply uneasy about another Middle Eastern war. Tucker Carlson, a leading pro-Trump media personality, recently conducted a lengthy interview with Senator Ted Cruz that largely consisted of Carlson mocking the ignorance and bluster behind the pro-war push. Aside from Carlson, other leading MAGA voices—notably Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and Senator Josh Hawley—have spoken against the escalating war. They have been joined by more libertarian-oriented Republicans, notably Senator Rand Paul and Representative Thomas Massie.

This fracturing of the MAGA coalition is an opportunity for Democrats. As I repeatedly argued in the run-up to the last election, Kamala Harris made a political mistake in ceding the anti-war argument to Donald Trump (which was exacerbated by her embrace of pro-war Never Trump Republicans such as Liz Cheney).