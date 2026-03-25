How the War Has Led to the Largest Disruption of Energy Supplies in Decades Unless a resolution is found, the impact is likely to grow.

Satellite view of the Salalah oil storage fire after Iranian drone attack, on March 13, 2026. (Gallo Images / Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2026)

The war that Israel and the United States launched in the Persian Gulf has already led to what some analysts say is the largest disruption of energy supplies in decades. Unless a resolution is found, the impact is likely to grow. “We’re already in a very serious scenario, but there is still scope for it to get worse,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a London-based market research firm.

While the United States and Israeli militaries have pulled off startling assassinations of Iranian leaders and smashed up a lot of weaponry, Iran has managed to score points of its own. “Iran has figured out where our pain point is,” said Sam Mundy, a retired US Marine lieutenant general, during a webinar held by the Middle East Institute, a Washington-based research group.

In what may have been in part an effort to soothe roiled markets, President Trump on Monday said in a social media message that the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution” of the conflict.

Brent crude had spiked to around $114 a barrel on Monday after President Trump’s weekend threats to strike Iran’s electric power plants unless Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said Monday that he would postpone those attacks for five days to allow for negotiations.

Iranian officials denied that talks had taken place. On social media,, Mohammad B. Ghalibaf, Iran’s speaker of parliament, dismissed Trump’s account as an effort to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

The Strait, a narrow egress from the Persian Gulf, is the main pressure point mentioned by General Mundy. Threats to shipping backed up by actual attacks have reduced flows of tankers through the Strait, normally about 20 percent of global oil consumption, to a trickle of ships, mostly of Tehran’s choosing.