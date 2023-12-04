World / You Cannot Have Peace in Palestine While Ignoring Palestinians The international community needs to show Palestinians that they are not seen and heard only when they engage in acts of violence that claim the lives of Israelis.

Displaced Palestinians who fled from Khan Yunis, sit with their belongings outside makeshift shelters in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4, 2023. (Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images)

“They only see us when we fight back,” Hamza told me during a brief window of Internet connection before the line was cut. “When we don’t fight back, we are dead to the world.”

Hamza is a photojournalist in Gaza. He asked us not to use his real name because of Israel’s history of targeting Palestinian journalists and their families. (Israeli forces have already killed at least 60 journalists over the last month.) My sporadic conversations with Hamza have become one of my few remaining windows into Gaza, where dozens of members of my extended family have been killed.

After more than 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas’s October 7 attack, President Joe Biden wasted no time in rushing to Israel’s defense. He announced over $14 billion in additional financial and military funding to Israel, replenished Israeli weapons stocks, and provided diplomatic cover for the unprecedented Israeli assault on Gaza that has killed nearly 16,000 Palestinians as of this writing.

But on October 29, in the face of the rising death toll and looming threat of a regional war, President Biden qualified his otherwise unconditional support of Israel’s incursion into Gaza by stating that “there is no going back to the status quo” that existed before October 7. “In our view, it has to be a two-state solution,” President Biden said.

While consecutive administrations had once prioritized the Israel-Palestine conflict, Biden has offered at best vague assurances about someday working towards a Palestinian state—or something close enough. Not once has he taken any concrete steps to pressure Israel to end the occupation or hold Israel accountable for creating the conditions that now render a two-state solution impossible. Not once has he broken with Washington’s long-standing policy of abetting Israel in its systematic destruction of every possible peaceful avenue to Palestinian liberation.

Should President Biden’s newfound urgency and commitment to prioritizing a two-state solution prove sincere, it will serve to affirm what many Palestinians have spent years internalizing: that they are only seen and heard when they engage in acts of violence that claim the lives of Israelis. These are hard truths to discuss. But they are truths nonetheless; ignoring them will not make them disappear, and it will not absolve us of our collective role in creating this reality.

There is a way for this reality to change. In the short term, Israel’s assault on Gaza—which resumed on Friday morning after the tenuous weeklong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas fell apart—must end, permanently. Then, the United States and the rest of the world must take Palestinian demands for liberation and self-determination seriously, not only because Israeli blood has been shed but because the people of Palestine equally deserve life. This must be the last time the international community ignores Palestinians until the moment they lash out.

Up until October 7, the Biden administration paid little attention to the plight of Palestinians. Instead, it was driven by the goal of establishing a new US-dominated regional security paradigm built on the expansion of the Trump administration–brokered Abraham Accords. For President Biden, presiding over an official Saudi-Israel normalization agreement could pay dividends for his 2024 reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, the roots of violence in Israel-Palestine—more than 75 years of military occupation, a tightening Israeli blockade of Gaza, skyrocketing attacks by extremist Israeli settlers across the West Bank, and a genocidal far-right Israeli government—were swept under the rug. The message to Palestinians was clear. Arab, Western, and Israeli leaders alike expected them to roll over and quietly accept their fate under perpetual Israeli occupation and apartheid.

