Letter From Poland Undoing the country’s authoritarian experiment.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives arrives on January 6 for the fourth session of the Polish Parliament, which takes place amid chaos created by legal disagreement with the previous government. (Dominika Zarzycka / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Winning the election was hard enough, what with Jarosław Kaczyński’s Law and Justice Party (PiS) using all available state resources to keep itself in power. But after the Polish opposition coalition did manage a slim but decisive victory in October 2023, actually being able to govern is the real challenge.

The right-wing populist parties dotting the political landscape today want to make it every bit as impossible to lose power as their ancestors in the 1930s did. Rather than formal dictatorship, however, they try to undo the principle of a neutral state, staff key institutions with only their own people, and sow the political landscape with mines that make it impossible for an opposition to take power even when it does win elections. That is why the Trump team is planning to purge state institutions and replace professionals with ideologues. This is why Viktor Orbán eliminated both an independent judiciary and media, and regularly changes the electoral law to suit his party’s interests.

PiS did this too, and so when the opposition coalition was finally allowed to form a government in December, it almost seemed as if it would be too hamstrung to do anything. Poland has several state-owned TV and radio stations, all of which had been used by PiS to lie about the opposition (branding them foreign agents) and spread any number of global right-wing racist conspiracy theories from the Great Replacement to the world-wide persecution of Catholics or the totalitarian threat coming from “gender ideology.” A new government would seem to have an obvious right to alter the content of official state media—except that PiS had already transferred public media governance to a newly created “National Media Council” in which PiS had a guaranteed majority.

The new government duly named a new minister of justice to take formal charge of the prosecutor’s office—a key position in any effort to investigate and roll back the politicization of that office under PiS, which deployed Pegasus spyware against political opponents. Except that PiS had earlier appointed a loyal official to a long-term post as “national prosecutor”—meaning that PiS would continue to control state legal policy despite being voted out of government.

Is there any way out of this legal blackmail? Is there any way to restore democratic rule of law without breaking the law? And who actually decides the law? The Constitutional Court that formally decides what the law is itself dominated by PiS—through a process that same court declared unconstitutional at the beginning of PiS’s rule.

With the world’s new right parties coordinating among themselves how to seal their domination once they get elected so that their influence lingers even without electoral victories, the effort by the new government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk to reverse the PiS stranglehold is thus a crucial test case.

So far, Tusk has come out swinging. It has been astonishing to watch the boldness, determination, and agility of the new Polish coalition. From one day to the next, they clear one after another of the “minefields” laid by PiS. The minister of culture announces that the state, and not the National Media Council, owns state TV, and it cuts off the broadcast signal of the hostile station, whose officials then lock themselves in their offices, and issue their own broadcast from a new location. When President Andrzej Duda, a loyal PiS member with over a year left in his term, vetoes emergency funds to rebuild the media, the government declares state media legally bankrupt, allowing him to appoint temporary caretakers while new funds are sought.

Days later, while the PiS-loyal private media denounces these actions as “scenarios we’ve seen only in Russia or Belarus” aimed at “surrendering Polish sovereignty to the Germans,” the new attorney general goes to work on the legal front, producing five legal opinions showing that PiS’s national prosecutor had in fact been constitutionally ineligible for the position. He offers to let the PiS-appointee resign, and when rebuffed, simply notifies him that he has been replaced by a new national prosecutor, loyal to the principles of the new government.

Not that these measures go unchallenged. Besides the unhinged cries from PiS about a new totalitarianism (which has so far led to declining PiS poll numbers), and the mutinous response of some local prosecutors appointed by PiS who refuse to recognize the authority of the new attorney general (also so far not winning much public support), there have been legal challenges, too. The problem here, though, is that Poland’s entire legal world has been the target of the most meddling by PiS. With several of its restructuring measures rejected both by the once-independent Constitutional Court and by the European Court of Justice—the highest appeals court for European Union members—Poland’s different sides now appeal to entirely different courts.