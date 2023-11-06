The Left Is Not “Anti-Jewish” What we are witnessing is an effort to get people to see slogans like “Free Palestine” as anti-Semitic and the protests as threats to Jewish existence.

Demonstrators are detained by US Capitol Police after they staged a sit-in inside the Cannon House Office Building to demand a cease-fire against Palestinians in Gaza October 18, 2023, on Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Bill Maher hasn’t been funny since the 1983 movie D.C. Cab. Yet, 40 years later, he’s still trying.

“The good news is that the far left and the far right in this country have found common ground,” he said in one recent attempt at a joke. “The bad news is that they both hate the Jews.”

Maher was rehashing the same incendiary line being repeated in an endless number of articles, op-eds, and news reports across the political spectrum: The left “hates Jews.” Their evidence for this is the rapidly spreading protest movement against Israel’s war on the Palestinian people—a war Maher supported long before it was fashionable to do so.

The same point The New York Times is making is being echoed by many of our families: that Jews are without allies in the current “conflict”; that the left is “cheerleading” Hamas and by extension the Hamas massacre of October 7; and that Jewish lives across the political spectrum simply do not matter.

These are lies that have begotten more lies. Celebrity disinformation peddler Mayim Bialik recently posted that UCLA student protesters were chanting, “We want Jewish genocide.” The post was shared hundreds of thousands of times. It also wasn’t true.

That Bialik chose to divert attention from Palestinians facing genocide is abhorrent. But, to offer some grace, everyone is tense and scared right now. The combination of wrung-out emotions and social media creates the kind of viral disinformation that can turn this sort of crisis upside down. It creates, to use Naomi Klein’s phrase, a “mirror world,” where college students fighting against the bombing of refugee camps are recast as little more than Nazis. This is not an exaggeration, either—not when the Biden administration shamefully compares those marching for a cease-fire and a free Palestine to the fascist thugs of Charlottesville.

Right now, we need clarity—the mirror world’s kryptonite. So let’s be clear: No organization or mass of people on the left is calling for “Jewish genocide” at these protests. At UCLA, the chant, aimed at Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “We charge you with genocide.” Given the bombings of Gaza and unchecked settler violence in the West Bank, this is entirely appropriate and true. I have been to many anti-war demonstrations and vigils since the horrors of October 7, and I have witnessed no anti-Semitism. In fact, most have featured rabbis as speakers and coalition organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now.

What we are witnessing by people supporting the war on Gaza is an effort to get people to see slogans like “Free Palestine” as anti-Semitic and the protests as threats to Jewish existence. This organized hysteria is yet another attempt by both the right and pro-war liberals to conflate every challenge to Israel’s war agenda as anti-Jewish, ignoring that (as I wrote) anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are not the same. They also ignore that many of these demonstrations are led by Jews. Instead, these protesters are either branded “not real Jews,” in the words of Trump’s ambassador to Israel, or are erased entirely. To them, these Jews are inconvenient because they say “Not in our name,” challenging the shameless falsehood that the Gaza horror is somehow moral because it’s aimed at preventing another Holocaust.