World / Israel’s Ludicrous Propaganda Wins Over the Only Audience That Counts Why make an effort to be credible if you’re going to be uncritically echoed by White House and the Western press?

In a video released by the Israel Defense Forces, a military spokesman holds up a vest with a Hamas insignia that he claims was found at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

On November 11, an Arabic-language Twitter account maintained by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a video purporting to be a selfie by a nurse in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, a major battlefield in the current conflict that was taken over by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a few days later. In the startling video, as bombs went off in the background, the tearful nurse warned Gazans to heed the call of the IDF to flee to the south. She also affirmed many IDF talking points, notably that Hamas had taken over the hospital and were stealing morphine and fuel.

The video gained millions of views—but was also widely mocked by many, particularly Arabs, who questioned its authenticity. For one thing, none of the staff in the hospital knew who this supposed nurse was. For another, she spoke in English with an accent that resembled no known Arab lilt.

As Marc Owen Jones of The Daily Beast observed, “Everything about it smacked of high school theater—from the botched accent that sounded like it was straight out of an Israeli soap opera to the perfectly scripted IDF talking points rolling off her tongue.” Jones also noted “the pristine white lab coat looking like it had just come back from the dry cleaner, the audio track of bombs falling that sounded like samples from a late-’80s Casio keyboard, and the contrived stethoscope-waving you‘d expect from an extra on Grey’s Anatomy.”

Within a day, the tweet of the video was deleted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But of course, downloaded versions continue to circulate.

Lying and propaganda are endemic to warfare. Public opinion is always as much a battlefield as actual territory. But in the case of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza—nominally against Hamas but actually devastating to the civilian population of the besieged territory—propaganda has taken a bizarre turn. This is propaganda that barely makes any effort to convince, instead offering ludicrous arguments in implausible forms. To pay attention to Israeli propaganda in recent weeks is like watching a magic trick done by an inept conjurer who constantly lets the audience see the mirrors and wires that are supposed to create optical illusions.

As Hussein Ibish, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute notes, “Israel’s propaganda has always been ham-handed and ridiculous, but during this Gaza war, it has been so pathetically bad and jumped the shark so terribly that it’s going to be very difficult to restore any credibility at all with a great many people in the US and Europe.”

A few examples will suffice. On November 5, Israel bombed a car travelling from South Lebanon to Beirut. The IDF told the press that it “struck a vehicle in Lebanese territory that was identified as a suspicious vehicle containing several terrorists.” In fact, as Human Rights Watch later established, the car was civilian, containing a grandmother, a mother, and three young girls. The mother was wounded; the grandmother and girls were killed. Human Rights Watch concluded that this was an “apparent war crime” and “the attack on a vehicle containing only fleeing civilians shows reckless disregard by the Israeli military for its obligation to distinguish between civilian and military objects and a significant failure to take adequate safeguards to prevent civilian deaths.” Israel has promised an investigation, but based on previous experience that is likely to be slow and result only in a tepid admission of error.

On November 13, the IDF released a video of spokesman Daniel Hagari touring Rantisi hospital. Hagari kept calling attention to banal objects with the suggestion that they were evidence the hospital had housed terrorist cell. At one point he pointed to a baby bottle and said, “It’s a baby bottle. It’s a baby bottle in a basement, above a World Health Organization sign.” Then Hagari pointed to a list on a wall and claimed, “This is a guardians’ list, where every terrorist writes his name and every terrorist has his own shift, guarding the people that were here.”

As those fluent in Arabic pointed out, the supposed “guardians list” was nothing more or less than a calendar with the days of the week on it. The IDF blamed the fiasco on a “translation error.”

On November 15, Middle East Monitor reported, “The Israeli army killed an elderly Palestinian after using him in a propaganda campaign promoting its ‘safe corridor’ in Gaza.” The IDF circulated a photo of the 79-year old man, Bashir Hajji, talking to IDF soldiers as proof of their careful shepherding of refugees fleeing the bombardment in the north. This photo was undermined by the fact that an Israeli sniper shot Hajji twice in the back of the head.