Do Not Forget That India and Pakistan Could Still End Up in a Nuclear War Even after a ceasefire, the standoff over Kashmir risks escalating into something far worse if nationalist ideology wins out over realism.

Senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force address the nation, revealing details of Operation Sindoor during a press conference on May 11. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

For four days last week, war waged between India and Pakistan. Not a declared war, not a direct clash of ground troops, and not, thankfully, a general war—which, given the two countries’ nuclear arsenals, would necessarily be of unlimited potential. Instead, they fought with air strikes and air defenses, long-range artillery, and, in a contemporary twist, swarms of drones. As with past conflicts between India and Pakistan, the fighting was concentrated in the divided border region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety. As of Saturday the 10th, the two sides have settled into an uneasy ceasefire, but both militaries are still deployed for combat and practically all diplomatic cooperation has been cut off.

It wasn’t always thus. A quarter century ago, on a balmy day in February of 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then India’s prime minister, traveled in person to Lahore, Pakistan, to sign a historic treaty aimed at reducing the risk of war between the two countries. He also held a press conference, where one journalist, a Pakistani woman, popped an unexpected question: Would the prime minister marry her? (Vajpayee was a lifelong bachelor with a colorful personal life.) The journalist added, wryly, that she would ask for only one thing as a wedding gift: sovereignty over Kashmir.

Neither footage nor transcript exists of the exchange, and it has since been clouded in apocrypha, most recently though its dramatization in a Bollywood puff-picture, I Am Atal. (The story does appear in contemporary parliamentary records.) Whatever the truth of the incident, Vajpayee, a famed orator and a poet in his spare time, is said to have answered without hesitation that he was indeed ready for the marriage, so long as the journalist could supply all of Pakistan as her dowry.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first Indian prime minister from the right-wing, Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also, in his way, a peacemaker. His visit to Lahore was the first by an Indian leader, and Pakistani politicians across the ideological spectrum paid him tribute after his death in 2018. By the standards of today’s BJP, now under the thumb of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vajpayee was a moderate. He famously eulogized his longtime political adversary Jawaharlal Nehru by declaring, “Mother India has lost her favorite prince.”

But Vajpayee was still a nationalist, his views forged by a career as an apparatchik in the same Hindu nationalist paramilitary that would produce Modi. His defining legacy is not his attempts at diplomacy but his fateful decision—explicable only by ideology, rather than any strategic logic—to publicly resume India’s nuclear weapons program, which had been effectively frozen since the 1970s. In May 1998, amid much religiously charged fanfare, India exploded five test bombs in the Rajasthan desert. In the most predictable of outcomes, Pakistan quickly responded with six tests of its own.

In a one bold step, India had thrown away its conventional military advantage over its rival—along with considerable international goodwill—and inaugurated a nuclear standoff against a country with a history of military coups, and which was then in the middle of a historically disastrous flirtation with Islamic fundamentalism. Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Middle East may receive more attention as potential nuclear flash points, but to date, India and Pakistan are the only two nuclear powers to have waged conventional warfare against each other.

On April 22, 2025, five gunmen opened fire on civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing 26: the trigger for the recent conflict. (India alleges that the attackers were Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorists; Pakistan has denied being involved. An Islamist group called the Resistance Front initially claimed credit for the attack, but it has since retracted.) When the Indian Ministry of Defense announced last Wednesday that it had begun carrying out air strikes across Pakistan in response to those deaths, it did so under the banner “Operation Sindoor.” “Sindoor” refers to a ubiquitous red cosmetic powder associated with marriage in Hinduism. In a traditional Hindu wedding, the groom applies the powder to the bride’s hairline; widows are meant to ceremonially wipe off their sindoor along with breaking their bangles, another symbol of matrimony.

The Indian announcement was accompanied by a graphic, since widely shared on social media, of a tin of sindoor with the powder violently spilled across the page to unmistakably evoke a gunshot wound. The operation’s name is apparently inspired by a photograph of a woman, Himanshi Narwal, whose husband was shot dead in the attack in Pahalgam. Narwal and her husband, an officer in the Indian navy, were newlyweds visiting Kashmir on their honeymoon. The viral image shows Narwal slumped to her knees next to her husband’s lifeless corpse, her red marital bangles visible on her limp wrists.

For reasons that are yet unclear, all 26 of the dead at Pahalgam were men. The list of widows is long. Most of the victims were tourists, hailing from 14 different states across India. The attackers appear to have forced at least some of their victims to expose their genitals to verify their religion before killing them. The marriage metaphor, which in Vajpayee’s usage stood for friendly competition and hopes for reconciliation, has now become a war cry signifying the debasement of India’s marital virtue and the violent emasculation of its husbands.

The unstable emotional valence of that metaphor has been on display in the public saga of Himanshi Narwal. In the days after the attack, the image of her grief came to symbolize first the nation’s collective grief, then its growing rage. Her unlimited pain was meant to license unlimited retribution. Then, in her first public statement since losing her husband, she declared, “We don’t want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace.” (She would later give another statement, in which she approved of Operation Sindoor and endorsed its name.) Instantly, Hindu nationalist Internet trolls, who had already exploded in a wave of Islamophobia after Pahalgam, unleashed hatred on Narwal. Much of their vitriol took on the form of sexist slut-shaming—this against someone who until that moment had been cast as a patriotic idol of feminine dignity. She was meant to play the passive victim, a damsel in destress—a familiar trope of Hindu nationalist mythologizing. When she stepped out of that role, the self-appointed gatekeepers of that mythos torched her at its altar.