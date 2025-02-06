World / Gazans Have a Message for Trump: We’re Not Going Anywhere The president wants to clear the territory and take it for the US. But people here are adamant: “I will never, ever leave my land.”

Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington. DC, on February 4, 2025. (Avi Ohayon / GPO /Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Gaza—After over a year of bloodshed, the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has allowed hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return to their homes in northern Gaza—and hundreds of thousands of others to begin trying to rebuild their lives.

Yet, just as people began to take these first tentative steps back to normalcy, US President Donald Trump unveiled a seemingly serious plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza, pushing us to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan while the United States takes “ownership” of our land.

People around the world have condemned such solutions, viewing them as an attempt to erase the Palestinian national identity rather than provide a just resolution to their historical plight.

But how do Palestinians in Gaza feel? Judging from the people I spoke to here, the answer is simple: They’re not going anywhere.

Despite the immense hardships, the overwhelming majority of Gazans reject the idea of emigration—no matter what compensation or privileges may be offered, and even if the reconstruction of Gaza may take years.

One such person is 24-year-old Asma Abdu, who endured fear, displacement, and starvation in northern Gaza throughout the 15 months of the war.

“I will never, ever leave my land. And those who left during the war to the south—they regret it deeply,” she said firmly. “Their love for their city and attachment to their homes made them return immediately when the Netzarim corridor opened. They returned home, even though they had no homes or shelters. Their only concern was going back. They didn’t think of the consequences. So how could you imagine they would accept permanent displacement?”

Asma believes that what Biden failed to achieve, Trump won’t make happen either. “Our stability—our very souls—are tied to this land. Believe me.”

Even people who already left Gaza reject Trump’s plan. Manar went to Egypt with her family after the start of the genocide. She wants to come back. “Our departure from Gaza was only for our safety,” she said. “[We] need to come back to Gaza once the borders are open and everything is settled.”

Mohammed Omar, a father of two who fled to Egypt, has the same perspective. “Our departure from Gaza was a mistake. Even if a million dollars was paid for me to immigrate, I will refuse. There is no peace or calm but in Gaza, even during wars, Gaza feels warmer and more compassionate than any place in the world.”

Some said that Trump had betrayed the promises he’d made to them before his election. “I felt deeply disappointed hearing such statements,” said Nada Nabil, a human rights activist. “For a while, I thought that the new American administration would genuinely aim to stabilize the Middle East and put an end to wars and conflicts, based on Trump’s pre-declared policies.”