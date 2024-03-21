World / The Hell of Having a Baby in Gaza There is a reproductive justice nightmare taking place. Why aren’t American advocacy groups raising the alarm?

A pregnant Palestinian woman displaced from northern Gaza stands in a warehouse where she is taking shelter in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

Diana Siam, a 22-year-old from Gaza City, first recalls missing her period in November. She initially chalked it up to the toll of living under Israeli bombardment and having to find a new place to live over and over again. But she eventually had to come to terms with the fact that, even as she was struggling to care for her 16-month-old son, she was going to have another baby.

Siam is currently sheltering in a small, overcrowded house along with 20 others in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza swelling with over 1.5 million displaced Palestinians. She has no privacy, she says, nor the support of her mother, who lives in a different area that is entirely inaccessible due to sustained shelling. As a famine begins to set in, Siam and her husband survive solely on canned food; even if fresh produce is found, it is so expensive that the couple cannot afford to buy it. Siam says her baby now cries “most of the time” from hunger as her breast milk runs dry.

“I felt very angry because this is not a suitable time to be pregnant,” Siam says. “And I already have a baby. It will be so difficult to take care of two children in this situation.”

During her first pregnancy, Siam received the prenatal care that any pregnant person should expect. But now, Gaza’s healthcare system is on its last legs, making access to critical reproductive healthcare nearly impossible. Al-Helal Emirati Hospital is the sole hospital with maternity and obstetrics capabilities that remains operational in southern and central Gaza. (In northern Gaza, there are no functional hospitals at all.) Yet there are nearly 60,000 Palestinian women who are currently pregnant and suffering from malnourishment and dehydration, according to the Gaza health ministry. Meanwhile, Israel continues to arbitrarily deny entry to trucks full of critical supplies, including anesthetics, maternity kits, water filtration systems, and oxygen cylinders.

“It is the hardest situation I’ve faced,” Siam says. “Usually, I would have blood tests and see the baby on an ultrasound. But now everything in my life has become impossible.”

Women and children are bearing the brunt of the war’s consequences. Of the more than 30,000 Palestinians who have been killed since October 7, 13,000 are children and 9,000 are women. According to the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine, an estimated 37 mothers are killed by Israel every single day.

And while the lasting impact of Israel’s genocidal campaign is difficult to comprehend, the reproductive healthcare catastrophe it is causing right now is all too real. The bombardment and blockade of Gaza have created a hellscape in which safe pregnancies, births, and parenthood have become entirely unfeasible. South Africa has argued in its case against Israel in the International Criminal Court that the prevention of births is itself a genocidal tactic.

The scale of the crisis demands a response from everyone in the world. But the unparalleled complicity of the Biden administration in that crisis means that American institutions—particularly reproductive justice and advocacy organizations—have a special obligation to speak out. The continued floundering of organizations that purport to care about reproductive rights—in the face of such a brutal affront against them—has the potential to leave an enduring stain on the legacy of the reproductive justice movement.

“If a mother dies, leaving her children, those children will not do well, both economically and healthwise,” says Dr. Deborah Harrington, a consultant obstetrician and subspecialist in fetal and maternal medicine. “This is in every study you look at. Not only is it a horrific trauma, but it will impact those children for the rest of their lives.”

Harrington traveled to Gaza with Medical Aid for Palestinians in late December and spent two weeks working at Al-Aqsa Hospital, where she was shocked to see the number of injured women and children filling its crowded wards. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of pregnant women who arrive seeking care, she says, and thousands more require medical attention but cannot access it.

The journey through areas surrounding hospitals is treacherous, and most women go into labor after nightfall, which is when the bombing intensifies. Even if they are brave enough to venture out of their shelters, women struggle to find fuel or transportation. There are either no ambulances to call for help or almost no way to call one, given Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s telecommunications infrastructure.

But babies do not wait, even in these circumstances. Out of time and with no other options, women are forced to give birth in the streets and in makeshift shelters. Some resort to giving birth inside cars to maintain some semblance of privacy and dignity, Harrington says. And things are not much better even if women get to a hospital. The overcrowding is nightmarish, and women overflow into the corridors, sometimes giving birth in beds already soaked with blood from previous deliveries.

“Hospitals were already bursting at the seams,” says Dr. Amber Alayyan, deputy operations manager for medical activities for Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières). “If they were bursting before, they are exploding right now.”

The difficulties continue after birth. Newborns are crammed into incubators, as need far outweighs supply. Access to baby formula is limited, and mothers who cannot secure clean water are mixing powder formula with soda and energy drinks, says CARE West Bank and Gaza Country Director Hiba Tibi. The risk of infection for both mothers and babies is soaring.

Given the unprecedented difficulties facing Palestinian women and children, it is undeniable that this is a reproductive justice crisis.