We Are Genocide Survivors. But Our War Is Far From Over. We in Gaza will remember the martyrs—those who died teaching, reporting, healing, mothering, surviving. We will carry their memory like fire in our hearts. And we will begin again.

Palestinians make their way along Al-Rashid road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025. (Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images)

After two years of relentless genocide, a ceasefire is here. We Gazans are overwhelmed with mixed emotions—joy for the silence that followed the intensive bombing, yet sorrow that lingers deep within. Hope and grief intertwine as we begin to heal amid the echoes of loss and survival.

Yes, the missiles have stopped. But our war is far from over. The real war—the one against grief, destruction, and despair—has just begun.

Around 70,000 people—that we know of—were killed in the past two years. Thousands are still buried beneath the rubble. We don’t even know all their names. These aren’t just numbers. These are entire families erased, students who will never return to school, newborns who never made it past their first cry. These are my neighbors, my friends, my relatives, my people. Gaza is not just rubble now; it is memory, trauma, and broken dreams wrapped in dust and blood.

“A Ceasefire! A Ceasefire!”

Yesterday, I was in our small apartment in northern Gaza, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, where my family and I have been living since IOF soldiers destroyed our original home. I had just finished making tea and was preparing for an exam—one I had to take online, despite everything.

Then my sister Huda, 21, was awakened by a phone call. Her friend told her the ceasefire would begin at 12 pm. “A ceasefire! A ceasefire!” she shouted, her voice shaking with disbelief. The whole house erupted—some of us laughed, some of us cried, and all of us dared to hope, if only for a moment. My 10-year-old brother Abedrahim jumped from his mattress and danced around the room shouting, “The genocide is over! We’ll finally eat chicken!”

But my mother remained cautious. “God help us,” she said. “They will bomb us heavily before the ceasefire begins.” And she was right. That morning became one of the bloodiest yet.

Even amid that fragile joy, we were grieving. We grieved for our home. We grieved for the people we lost. We grieved because we had survived, and survival comes with its own weight. I told my family, “We were saying during the brutal war that another war would start once this one ends. It’s over now—and that next war has begun.”

I walked through the ruins of Al-Rimal to find a cafe with internet so I could submit my exam. The streets were unrecognizable. Shops were flattened. Homes were piles of ash and steel.

I ran into my friend Khaled Al-Saqqa, 27, the sole survivor of his entire family. When I told him about the ceasefire, his eyes filled with tears. “Why was I left to suffer alone?!” he asked. I had no answer. I simply hugged him and whispered, “God gives you strength.”

I found a cafe and submitted my exam under the sound of shelling.