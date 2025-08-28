World / These Journalists Saw Israel Kill Their Colleagues. But They Refuse to Be Silenced. The strike that killed Anas al-Sharif nearly claimed the lives of these other reporters—including al-Sharif’s cousin.

Mourners carry the body of the journalists slain in an Israeli air strike the day before, on August 11, 2025, in Gaza City. (Yousef Al Zanoon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On August 10, 2025, an Israeli missile struck what was meant to be a space of safety—a media tent for Al Jazeera journalists outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The attack killed six journalists and photojournalists, almost all of whom had been working for Al Jazeera. They were: Anas al-Sharif, 28; Mohammed Qreiqa, 33; Ibrahim Zaher, 25; Mohammed Nofal, 29; Moamen Aliwa, 23; and Mohammed al-Khalidi, 37.

With over 240 journalists killed since October 2023, this ongoing genocide has become the deadliest ever for the press. But behind those numbers are people—people who have left behind family, friends, and colleagues. Three of those colleagues are Ayman al-Hassi, Mohammed Qita, and Mohammed al-Sharif, who is Anas Al-Sharif’s cousin. They narrowly avoided being killed themselves in the August 10 attack.

For them, the blast shattered the fragile boundary between grief and duty. Their stories speak to the unbearable decisions they’re forced to make: rush to aid fallen friends or stay behind the lens; break down; or press on.

I spoke to al-Hassi, Qita, and Mohammed al-Sharif about their horrific experiences of the attack and how they are coping in its aftermath.

“Between Saving and Witnessing”

“Ifound myself facing two impossible choices: rescue my colleagues or document what was happening. I chose documentation, because civilians and medics were already trying to save them, but if we did not film, the world would not know.”

These are the words of Ayman al-Hessi, 32, a photojournalist who narrowly avoided death that night. Just half an hour before the missile struck, he had gone home to play with his daughter.

As he drove back toward al-Shifa, the sound of an explosion froze him. His phone rang: colleagues told him that the journalists’ tent had been struck. He sped toward the hospital, crashing his car into a wall in panic, before reaching and seeing the scene.

He recalls: “The tent was still burning. I saw the martyrs laid out on the ground. Moamen Aliwa was slumped killed on a chair. Beside him, Ahmad al-Harazin, the logistical man, was gravely injured. Then I saw Anas, Mohammed Qreiqa, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Nofal lying motionless. The wall behind the tent was full of shrapnel. It was the most devastating strike I had ever seen.”