World / Israeli Soldiers Abused Me Before. I’m Terrified That They’ll Do It Again. Israel is invading Gaza City again. The trauma of what they did to me and my family during their last invasion haunts me every single day.

Israeli military vehicles are positioned along the border with the Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. (Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza City—As the Israeli military begins its latest invasion of this city, an unshakable fear settles over me. As I live in the heart of northern Gaza, I carry not just worry for what may come, but the weight of what I’ve already seen. The memories of soldiers in our streets, the sound of tanks, the fear in my family’s eyes—none of it has left me.

Nor has what the soldiers did to us the last time we encountered them.

On January 28, 2024, at 11 pm, occupation vehicles and tanks rolled into the west of Gaza City in the Al-Jawazat area, where I live. I vividly heard the sounds of the roaring engines and the cries and wails of those displaced in the school beside our home. My family and I maintained absolute silence, listening to the sounds in the streets.

It turned out to be the beginning of a nine-day siege.

With every rumble of the vehicles outside, we were convinced death could claim us at any moment: whether by a bulldozer crushing the walls above us, a tank shell reducing us to dust amid the debris, or a warplane striking our home and leaving us among the disappeared. None of us had ever experienced anything like this before.

Through the nine days of siege, the air strikes and explosions never ceased, whether on nearby or distant targets. We could hear the soldiers murmuring and laughing at night. We were eating only a bowl of soup or a small piece of cheese for meals. There wasn’t enough water. We went to sleep early, and made sure to turn off every single light—including the lights from our phones. We knew that any light, no matter how dim, could draw attention to us and threaten all of our lives.

On the ninth day of the siege, on February 6, at 4 pm, we heard a troop carrier in front of our building. Israeli soldiers unleashed their weapons, and their bullets shattered glass in every part of the building. The Israeli soldiers approached our neighbor’s building, launched a grenade at their entrance, and proceeded to storm it.

After some minutes, they stormed our house. They were about to throw a bomb to open our door, but one of the men with us stepped out and shouted to them, “Shalom, shalom, we are only civilians.” The soldiers aimed their weapons and rifle muzzles at him and ordered him and all the males over 15 years old to take off their clothes. Then he asked about our total number. He told him that there were 29 people in the house. The soldiers were stunned. Then they ordered us to come out of the building in our underwear, with our hands raised.

They ordered us to sit on the ground, face the wall, and put our hands behind our backs. Then, a soldier asked for our IDs. I showed my ID to the soldier, and he took it without looking at it, just throwing it on the ground and stepping on it. Then, he tied my hands behind my back.