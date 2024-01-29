January 29, 2024

Former Speaker Pelosi, the Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza Has Wide and Universal Support

It is not “Mr. Putin’s message.”

Katrina vanden Heuvel
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks during a dedication ceremony of Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) Way, the block on Grove Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue as Mayor London Breed, conductor and pianist Michael Tilson Thomas and family, San Francisco Symphony leaders and supporters attend, in San Francisco, California, United States on December 15, 2023.
Nancy Pelosi attends a dedication ceremony in San Francisco on December 15, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu / Getty Images)

If former House speaker Nancy Pelosi is any measure—and she is—the Democratic Party establishment is intent on turning President Biden’s ruinous Gaza position into a domestic political debacle.

Sunday morning on CNN, Pelosi bizarrely and in a menacing tone labeled the call for a cease-fire in Gaza as “Mr. Putin’s message.” Suggesting that some who support it are on Putin’s payroll, she said she would call for the FBI to investigate.

Pelosi gives Putin far too much credit. The call for a cease-fire is the “message” of virtually the entire world community, as revealed by vote after vote in the United Nations. The latest showed 153 nations in favor of an immediate cease-fire, with only 10 against, with the major allies of the US either in favor or abstaining.

According to a December New York Times/Sienna poll, a plurality of Americans—44 percent—support a cease-fire, including 50 percent of women, 62 percent of 18–29 year-olds, 59 percent of Democrats, and 58 percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020.

Sixty-seven members of the Democratic caucus in the House, including 13 members from Pelosi’s California delegation, have already joined the call. These include centrists like Don Beyer, Debbie Dingell, and Judy Chu, Pelosi allies like Jan Schakowsky and Jared Huffman, as well as progressive leaders like Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee, Jamie Raskin, and members of the “Squad.” They are joined by leading Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen, and Dick Durbin.

Some of the strongest labor unions in the country—including the 2 million–member SEIU, the United Auto Workers, and the American Postal Workers Union—are calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Current Issue

Cover of January 2024 Issue
January 2024 Issue

City councils across the country, including Pelosi’s hometown of San Francisco, have called on the president to demand a cease-fire. Others include Minneapolis, Detroit, Oakland, Bridgeport, Atlanta, Seattle, Dearborn, Albany, Akron, and Providence.

The National Council of Churches, the nation’s largest ecumenical body, uniting 38 Christian faith groups, has called for a cease-fire, as have more than 1,000 black Christian pastors. The call for a cease-fire has also been endorsed by the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, a leader of Pelosi’s own religion.

As the casualties mount in Gaza—now over 25,000 dead, mostly women and children, with over 60,000 wounded—and the systematic destruction continues, the clamor for an immediate cease-fire swells ever louder.

The White House has labeled such calls “repugnant and disgraceful.” Pelosi attributes them to Putin’s machinations. But it is the White House and the former speaker who are out of touch with the country and the world. In reality, the growing support is not a product of Putin’s “financing” or of Russian disinformation but of people moved by their conscience and their sense of decency.

Which leads one to ask the former speaker, to paraphrase Joseph Welch’s famous query to Joe McCarthy in the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearing: “Have you no sense of decency, madam?”

Katrina vanden Heuvel

Katrina vanden Heuvel is editorial director and publisher of The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture. She served as editor of the magazine from 1995 to 2019.

More from The Nation

President Joe Biden at the pulpit of the St. John Baptist Church

The Abject Failure of Biden’s Quiet Diplomacy Is Spreading Middle Eastern Chaos The Abject Failure of Biden’s Quiet Diplomacy Is Spreading Middle Eastern Chaos

The president’s promise of restraint is repeatedly belied by the reality of continued escalation.

Jeet Heer

A group of Palestinians, mostly children, hold out empty containers for food.

Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Cannot Prevent Catastrophe Without a Cease-Fire Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Cannot Prevent Catastrophe Without a Cease-Fire

As the death toll mounts, the urgent need for humanitarian aid has become a talking point that supposedly everyone can agree on. But the conditions on the ground in Gaza mean it’s ...

Abdullah Shihipar

Palestine Is in Asia: An Asian American Argument for Solidarity

Palestine Is in Asia: An Asian American Argument for Solidarity Palestine Is in Asia: An Asian American Argument for Solidarity

Edward Said's Orientalism brought a burst of intellectual energy to Asian American liberation. The wider solidarity he called for is even more important today.

Feature / Viet Thanh Nguyen

Palestinians carry some belongings as they flee Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 26, 2024

Letters From the Apocalypse Letters From the Apocalypse

Palestinian writers George Abraham and Sarah Aziza were in the middle of an ongoing correspondence. Then came October 7.

George Abraham and Sarah Aziza

Pro-Palestinian supporters watch proceedings outside the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

“This Was a Watershed Moment”: What the ICJ’s Israel Ruling Really Means “This Was a Watershed Moment”: What the ICJ’s Israel Ruling Really Means

An interview with Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, about the historic genocide ruling from the UN’s top court.

Q&A / Jack Mirkinson

President Joe Biden (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023.

Why I Am Testifying in a Lawsuit Charging Biden With Complicity in Genocide Why I Am Testifying in a Lawsuit Charging Biden With Complicity in Genocide

Society / January 29, 2024 Former Speaker Pelosi, the Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza Has Wide and Universal Support Through ongoing financial and military support, the Biden adm…

Khaled Quzmar