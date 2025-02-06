Elon Musk Does Europe As Musk wrote in a January post, “From MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again.” Edit

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni posts a picture of herself with Elon Musk in Brussels, Belgium, on her personal X account on January 6, 2025. (Jonathan Raa / Sipa USA via AP Images)

First, he took Washington, and now his sights are set on Europe. Or, as Elon Musk wrote in a January 18 post to his social media platform X: “From MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again!”

Musk made his opening moves across the Atlantic last summer, just as he threw his weight behind Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. In early August, the billionaire seemed personally obsessed with the anti-immigration riots that engulfed the United Kingdom, taking to X to amplify disinformation about the deadly murders that set them off. Come September, and he was exchanging fire over X’s lax content moderation policies with Thierry Breton, the European Union’s outgoing Internal Market commissioner.

But the billionaire’s most sustained maneuver has been his full-fledged endorsement for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is currently polling second in the Reichstag elections scheduled for late February. After delivering what many saw as a fascist-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally, Musk appeared remotely at an AfD event on January 25 and told supporters, “There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” referring to Germany’s traumatic national memory of Nazism.

There’s no doubt a great deal of ideological conviction here, to say nothing of the power-hungry megalomania driving Musk’s European filibustering. For a faction of the European far right, the billionaire has become a guiding star and free-speech champion against what they claim is an overbearing Brussels technocracy. Arguably the most powerful far-right figure in Europe, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, defended Musk’s incursion into the old continent: “Is the problem that Elon Musk is influential and rich or that he is not left-wing?”

But Musk’s new passion project is more than just the latest chapter of his political radicalization. And the material questions at stake are also bigger than any personal interest in winning the occasional contract from a European government eager for ties in the new US president’s inner circle. Musk and Meloni appear to be approaching a deal concerning the billionaire’s StarLink service.

Rather, Musk has become the self-appointed bludgeon of Silicon Valley, which for years has opposed the European Union’s creeping moves to regulate big US technology companies. In the late 2010s, the EU’s GDPR rules established protections on the exploitation of Internet users’ personal data. More recently, the 2022 Digital Markets Act imposed checks on so-called “gatekeeper” companies, dictating norms about app marketplaces and software interoperability and granting the European Commission—the bloc’s executive arm—the power to penalize monopolistic practices. In the 2022 Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Union likewise instituted guidelines for content moderation.

Compared to European dithering on defense policy, the bloc’s “commercial and digital regulations are up and running,” says Sandro Gozi, a centrist French member of the European Parliament (MEP). “This gets to the core of what the common market, EU legislation and the regulatory power of the commission are all about. The commission has the means, but the question is if it has the political courage to act.”

“The commission has quite large investigative powers against the big platforms,” says Eliška Pírková, senior policy analyst at Access Now. These include the power to seize equipment, search corporate offices, and order access to algorithms. In terms of sanctions, the commission can enforce interim measures such as fines, going as high as 10 percent of global revenues for the largest anti-competition infractions. It can even order temporary suspensions of services.

It once looked like Silicon Valley firms had made their peace with the DSA, which largely leaves platform governance in the hands of the companies themselves, who are expected to submit due diligence reports to enforcers assigned to the nation-state level. EU norms on content circulation, designed to limit hate speech and misinformation, also dovetailed with the Stateside push for content moderation in dominant tech circles during the first Trump administration and under Joe Biden’s presidency.

That’s out the door now with the return of Trumpism, as the new president takes aim at all forms of regulation. Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, has taken Trump’s lead and announced a scrapping of fact-checking services. Google has announced that it would withdraw from political advertising services in Europe out of a desire to avoid compliance-requirements with EU law.