World / With Trump in the White House, Can Mexico Avoid Making the Drug War even Bloodier? Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has a plan to combat drug trafficking, but she has a problem: Donald Trump.

Mexican army soldiers aboard military vehicles patrol a highway as part of a military operation to reinforce security following a wave of violence in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on August 19, 2024.

(Ivan Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, Mexico’s newly inaugurated president, Claudia Sheinbaum, unveiled her security strategy to combat organized crime and drug trafficking. The four planks of her proposal include: (1) addressing root causes of crime by reducing poverty and inequality, (2) professionalizing the 133,000-member National Guard, (3) strengthening intelligence and investigation capabilities, and (4) increasing coordination between state and national authorities. The plan is both a continuation and welcome update to the much-criticized policies of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO.

With Donald Trump set to return to the White House in 2025, Sheinbaum’s plan carries profound implications for Mexico and the United States. Decades of drug enforcement on both sides of the border have failed to stem the flow of narcotics or cartel violence, with Washington and Mexico City increasingly at odds over conflicting security policies. Sheinbaum will need to balance the demands of a hostile Trump administration with the unconventional security approach inherited from her predecessor.

Following the July arrest of cartel kingpin Luis “El Mayo” Zambada, cartel infighting in Sinaloa state has led to more than 200 casualties. Zambada’s arrest in El Paso, Texas, was reportedly the product of covert dealings between US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and Joaquin Guzmán López—a son of El Chapo. The DEA’s reported failure to consult with its counterparts in Mexico reflects a clear frustration with—and distrust of—Mexico’s security approach. Unsurprisingly, AMLO accused the US of sharing responsibility for the ongoing violence prior to his leaving office.

In the view of many in Washington, Mexico needs to showcase “results” in the fight against drug trafficking. In most cases, this is measured through “high impact” metrics such as the arrest of cartel kingpins—known as the kingpin strategy—and drug seizures. The Mexican government, however, believes the approach of going after cartel bosses is not only unable to slow the flow of drugs, but also produces more violence.

In 2007, the conservative administration of Felipe Calderón (2006–12) launched a militarized crackdown targeting Mexico’s most violent cartels. On paper, the multiyear operation was a resounding success. By the time Calderon left office, 25 of Mexico’s 37 most-wanted drug lords were dead or behind bars with prominent cartels such as the Zetas and Beltrán-Leyva organization dismantled or severely weakened.

At the time, both the Bush and Obama administrations showered their Mexican counterparts with praise and almost $2 billion in funding via the Merida Initiative. Yet—similar to what has occurred in Sinaloa in recent months—subsequent inter- and intra-cartel infighting caused homicides to triple to 24 per 100,000 by 2010. What’s more, the net flow of illicit drugs to the US continued to climb. After 2018, AMLO retained and even deepened the role of the military in fighting crime. By 2022, the number of troops deployed for internal security rose to 200,000 with the administration arguing that deployments would help deter outbreaks in violence. At the same time, security forces would place less emphasis on conventional metrics such as arrests and drug seizures. Between 2018 and 2022, arrests and cocaine seizures by the National Guard fell from almost 22,000 detentions and 2,500 kilos seized to around 2,800 detentions and 1,300 kilos.

A particularly emblematic case of the Morena approach was the arrests of another son of El Chapo, Ovidio Guzmán. In 2019, the National Guard arrested Guzmán in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacán. Amid the chaos, cartel gunmen threatened mass civilian deaths, including an attack on the relatives of local military personnel. To prevent more bloodshed, AMLO ordered Guzmán’s release. Humiliating as this may have been, the president’s logic was sound. Moreover, security forces risked far less bloodshed to both civilians and military personnel during their 2023 recapture of Guzmán. This was in large part thanks to a months-long joint operation between US and Mexican forces that prioritized intelligence gathering over brute force.