World / “We Have Breath Again”: Black Americans on Leaving the US for Mexico The Americans recently relocating to San Miguel de Allende are a new kind of “expat,” a word they refuse to call themselves.

Newcomers to San Miguel consider themselves immigrants, eschewing the term “expat” as it is both a colonized word and doesn’t accurately reflect the literal meaning: someone relocated out of the country by their jobs.

In the colorful town of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, with its temperate weather and stunning architecture, people spend their days relaxing on park benches that front La Parroquía, a towering neo-Gothic church of pink stone, which sits in El Centro, the center of town. People lose themselves strolling along the famed cobblestone sidewalks or grabbing a taco streetside and popping into a café. In the last few years, since Trump’s first term, a growing number of these people have been American immigrants.

The Americans who’ve recently relocated to this breathtakingly beautiful city are not the typical white retirees drawn to this magical place in the 1930s and after World War II. Today, they are a Blacker, queerer, politically left-of-liberal group who say they moved to free themselves from an American idealism they no longer agree with or, in some cases, feel afraid of.

Rozella Floranz Kennedy, 62, was in Seattle, Washington, working in the diversity, equity, and inclusion office at a consulting firm. She says that after Trump’s reelection, it was clear DEI wasn’t coming back, and in June 2024, her job was gone.

Not long after, Kennedy’s husband, John, a musician and composer of classical music and opera, had gone to his brother-in-law’s funeral in Papua New Guinea. When John came back, he told his wife he’d witnessed people living normal, beautiful, easy, dignified, and happy lives outside of the United States. The decision was made then and there to leave.

The couple sold their house in Seattle, got in their car on July 17, and drove to San Miguel with their 40-pound mutt, Pippa. Kennedy says their rent is a third of what their mortgage was.

Rozella Kennedy and her husband, John. (Roger Fountain)

“It’s like suddenly we have breath again. He’s composing again.… I’m writing a new book,” she says, referring to her project, called “World Brave Sis,” which focuses on 100 BIPOC women in history from around the world. “I’m…taking the stories of these BIPOC women and using them as points of reference, departure, reflection, journaling, and action for [socially-engaged white women].… I’m just going for it full out.”

Although many Americans have been driven to migrate in response to Trump and the MAGA movement, immigrants from the US began moving to San Miguel in 1938, around the time that wealthy American artist Stirling Dickinson moved there. Not long after came the World War II veterans, who used the GI Bill to study art. In 2008, the city and the Sanctuary Jesús Nazareno de Atotonilco were designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

But the story of Africans in Mexico stretches back even further, to the time of Spanish rule, when enslaved people were dragged across the ocean and forced into the mines, fields, and ranches of New Spain. They were brought in to replace the Indigenous communities that the Spanish had decimated through violence and epidemics.

Decades later, in 1829, Mexico outlawed slavery, over a quarter of a century before the US did. That decision opened a door to freedom, and enslaved people from states such as Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas risked everything to cross the Rio Grande, following a lesser-known southern route of the Underground Railroad. Once they were on the other side, the Mexican government offered them protection from US slave catchers and the chance to build new lives, weaving themselves into the fabric of Mexican society.

Now Black immigrants are once again turning to San Miguel to carve out new lives. Black women in particular have relocated to escape the relentless pressures and indignities of simply being Black women in America.

Tonya Melendez, 54, an award-winning psychic medium who moved to San Miguel in May, says Black women are uncomfortable in the US and have the feeling of being watched and “constantly being under the white gaze.”

Melendez was just one of four Black students at her Kenosha, Wisconsin, high school, and it was there that she learned what being under the white gaze meant. “I really learned that condition in high school, and then, at work, and even in my higher education, when I was studying to become a librarian,” Melendez said. “All of my classmates were older white women, and it was very difficult. It was extremely difficult, because here I was, a young Black single mother in this library school program,” adding, “It affects the nervous system, because it keeps you under a feeling of and microscope, under surveillance.”

Newcomers to San Miguel consider themselves immigrants, eschewing the term “expat” as it is both a colonized word and doesn’t accurately reflect the literal meaning: someone relocated out of the country by their jobs. And, in fact, over 300,000 Black women in the US left or were pushed out of the job market between February and April, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The immigrants in San Miguel who aren’t retired have found ways to make money using their expertise after years in their respective fields. They’re consultants or have found work that directly relates to other Americans who need help relocating to Mexico.

Michelle Wedderburn, 56, has been in San Miguel for seven years, in a job she created to help bring other Black women to the city.

She says she knew she didn’t want to raise her son in the US, so in 2018, she and her then-6-year-old left Florida and relocated to Mexico.

“The bigger reason, really, for me was a fear of raising him in the United States based on the violence, based on racial profiling. Black boys just have a bigger struggle. And as a single parent, I just felt that it would be a lot more difficult,” she says.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Wedderburn launched a private Facebook group called “Black SMA: San Miguel de Allende.” The group offers a resource for information on everything from the best dentists to housing rentals to where to shop, and a list of ongoing events.

Today, the group has about 1,800 members, and those who live in San Miguel often get together for brunches, to listen to music, dance, and just be joyful together.

A year after creating the Facebook group, Wedderburn launched a relocation tour company called Casa Elm, a business she refers to as a “soft landing experience in San Miguel.”