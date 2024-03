Forever Wars / Requiem for the Biden of the Afghanistan Withdrawal The brightest moment in the president’s foreign policy feels like light from a dead star. The Biden of that moment would stop aiding Israeli war crimes.

What happened to this guy? President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House on August 31, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

This article appears in the March 2024 issue, with the headline “The War President.”

For a moment in 2021, it was possible to believe that Joe Biden might pull US foreign policy out of the 20-year wreckage that he’d helped to create. Like almost every US politician after 9/11, Biden, then a senator, cheered the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan. But by the time he became vice president in 2009, Biden recognized that the war had become a quagmire. While he wasn’t ready to pull up stakes, he advised Barack Obama against escalation, to no avail. When he was elected president himself, Biden inherited the agreement for a withdrawal from Afghanistan that Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban. Taking a big political risk, Biden seized the opportunity.

The spectacle of desperate Afghans flocking to the Kabul airport during a Taliban military takeover created one of the first crises of Biden’s presidency. Politicians and journalists called the withdrawal a disgrace. But Biden argued that the war was irredeemable and its costs unjustifiable. A month before he pulled the US military out, he said, “Nearly 20 years of experience has shown us that the current security situation only confirms that ‘just one more year’ of fighting in Afghanistan is not a solution but a recipe for being there indefinitely.”

It’s important to acknowledge the errors of the Biden withdrawal. For starters, the administration has admitted only about 90,000 Afghans to the United States, out of a post-2021 refugee population estimated at 1.6 million, prioritizing those who worked for the Americans. Biden also violated the withdrawal timetable that had been agreed to. Then, as the Taliban was taking power, a US drone strike incinerated 10 civilians, including seven children. Biden later put an asterisk on the departure by reserving the right to keep bombing Afghanistan, and the US seized billions of dollars of sovereign Afghan wealth.

Biden never offered a moral indictment of the war. But he recognized that it had become contrary to US interests, and he stuck with that assessment. “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said. It was more than an overdue policy decision; it was an indication of Biden’s own growth.

But the Biden who withdrew from Afghanistan is not the one people will remember. They will remember the one who materially aided what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) called plausibly genocidal actions by Israel.

The October 7 Hamas massacre returned Biden to his September 11 form. His insistence on unconditional solidarity with Israel ignores the stranglehold that Israel has had on Gaza since 2007, let alone its illegal 50-year occupation of the West Bank or its emergent apartheid rule. The ghost of that earlier, wiser Biden seemed to briefly reappear when, in Tel Aviv 10 days after the Hamas attack, he urged Israel to avoid the United States’ post-9/11 “mistakes” and not let itself be “consumed” by rage. But rather than signaling a shift, Biden’s words inaugurated a pattern of willful blindness.

Israel’s senior officials, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, deemed the residents of Gaza collectively responsible for the Hamas attack and acted accordingly. By early February, Israel had killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, even as US intelligence officials told Congress that Israel wasn’t close to eliminating Hamas, the stated objective of the war. An IDF reservist and aspiring Gaza settler, speaking to The New York Times, suggested a different objective: “The minute the war is over, we’ll build our homes there.”

Biden is uninterested in hearing such sentiments. The State Department pretended that calls to expel the Palestinians from Gaza by two cabinet ministers did not “reflect the policy of the Israeli government.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed South Africa’s accusation of genocide as “meritless” weeks before the ICJ validated it. The flailing administration has attempted to achieve an impossible balance: decrying the horrific Palestinian death toll while arming Israel and defending its war diplomatically.