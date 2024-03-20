Forever Wars / Negotiate With Iran or the Whole of the Middle East Could Burn If the US is going to avoid a regional war, Biden has no choice but to talk with Washington’s regional adversary.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, left, listens to his deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, before their meeting with the Russian foreign minister in Tehran on June 23, 2022. (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

In my Nation column for this month’s issue, I urged the Biden administration to talk to Iran before the Middle Eastern emergency stemming from the Israeli genocide in Gaza well and truly spirals into chaos. Now, new reporting reveals that there was a furtive diplomatic contact between the United States and Iran shortly after the new year. The failures of that contact only reinforce how badly needed a formal diplomatic overture to Iran really is—no matter how controversial it will inevitably be.

The January 10 meeting in Oman was first reported by Felicia Schwarz and Andrew England in the Financial Times and confirmed by The New York Times a few days later. Talks proceeded indirectly, with the Omanis shuttling messages between White House Mideast chief Brett McGurk and Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy Iranian foreign minister and nuclear negotiator. It was the first time US and Iranian diplomats had any contact since May 2023. Iran, not the Biden administration, sought the meeting.

While each side averred it wanted no direct confrontation, the messages from both amounted to little more than iterations of their baseline positions. The US demanded an end to Iranian “Axis of Resistance” attacks everywhere from Yemen to Iraq. The Iranians essentially retorted that only an end to Israel’s assault on Gaza can guarantee that.

There is surely more going on behind the scenes than has been reported so far, but a planned February follow-on meeting did not occur. The New York Times noted that “hours” after the January meeting ended, the US took the fateful step of escalating the war to Yemen by bombing Houthi coastal positions and military infrastructure. Weeks later, Iran-backed militia groups attacked an obscure US outpost in Jordan called Tower 22 and killed three Army reservists. A round of talks predicated on preventing escalation did not prevent escalation.

The need for diplomacy with Iran springs from a paradox. Whatever President Biden or Senator Chuck Schumer’s over-personalized rhetoric of impatience with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Biden administration opposes imposing a cease-fire on Israel. Producing the US imposition of a cease-fire on Israel has been Iran’s regional objective since October 7, which accounts for the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. Unless one side is prepared to change course, neither side is going to consider the talks productive.

Yet that impasse means they need to continue these presumptively unproductive talks. Otherwise, there’s no mechanism except violence to compel the rival coalitions to change course. The Times paraphrased a senior US official saying, with a shrug, that Washington was open in theory to dialogue, but “if the dialogue did not produce results, the United States would use force.”