Introducing key members of his national security team, Joe Biden exalted, “America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it. Once again, sit at the head of the table. Ready to confront our adversaries, and not reject our allies.” In his confirmation hearings, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken—said to have a “mind meld” with the president—echoed the sentiment: “America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good.”

The Blob is back. Biden’s foreign policy team of “immaculate professionals” is experienced, smart, and tested. They have also been present at the creation of many of the debacles that have marked US policy in recent years—the Afghanistan war, the invasion of Iraq, Syria, Libya, the expansion of NATO, and the trade deals that benefited US multinationals but have proved ruinous for American workers.

Sobered by those failures, virtually all—including the president—now voice opposition to “forever wars” and “regime change.” Biden promises a “foreign policy that works for the middle class.” The lodestar of their policy, however, remains unchanged: America is, as former Secretary of State Madeline Albright first trumpeted, “the indispensable nation,” with a self-appointed charter to order and police the globe.

Biden takes office in a world that is dramatically changed. Stark threats posed by climate change, contagion, corruption, and rising economic insecurity are clear and pressing. The establishment consensus has collapsed. The "power of America's example" that Biden extols has been soiled, most recently by Trump's infamies, culminating in the sack of the Capitol. The imperative to rebuild our economy and our democracy at home is inescapable. China's economic success has made it more powerful, more assertive, and more repressive. Extending NATO to Russia's borders has been met with militarized response and escalating tensions. America remains mired in endless wars to no evident purpose.