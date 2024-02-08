Bernie Sanders: “The International Billionaire Class Is Making Out Like Bandits” The Vermont senator denounces the wealth concentration fueling global wars at the expense of everyday people.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This text is adapted from a speech Senator Bernie Sanders gave at the Center for International Policy in Washington, D.C., on February 6, 2024.

Thank you to Matt and the Center for International Policy for bringing us together here today, and for all your efforts to advance a more just and peaceful world.

I am here today because I strongly believe that in Congress some of the most important issues facing our country and the world are rarely debated in a serious manner. Whether it is our corrupt political process dominated by billionaires, whether it’s a dysfunctional healthcare system, whether it is an educational system failing millions of young people, whether it is massive income and wealth inequality in America, whether it is the fact that real wages have been stagnant for the last 50 years, there has been a lack of serious debate on some of the most important issues impacting our people.

And that is certainly true in the area of foreign policy. For many decades we have seen a quote-unquote “bipartisan consensus” on foreign policy—a consensus which, sadly, has almost always been wrong. Whether it has been the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, or the overthrow of democratic governments in Chile and throughout the world, the results have most often not turned out to be what was promised or consistent with alleged American values.

And today we are gathering in the shadow of three significant military conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and in and around Yemen.

Let me start off with Israel and Gaza. Hamas is a horrific terrorist organization which launched an unspeakable attack against Israel which killed 1,200 innocent men, women, and children, injured many others, and took over 200 captives. Israel had the absolute right to defend itself, go after Hamas, and demand the return of the hostages. But what it did not have a right to do is to go to war against the entire Palestinian people—which is exactly what Israel under the leadership of the right-wing Netanyahu government has done.

After four months of war in Gaza, 27,000 Palestinians are dead, and 67,000 have been wounded—two-thirds of whom are women and children. 1.7 million people—over 80 percent of the population—have been driven from their homes and have no idea if they’ll ever be returning. In fact, 70 percent of the housing units have either been damaged or destroyed. Today, unbelievably, as a result of Israeli bombing attacks and restrictions at the border, food, water, medical supplies, and fuel are increasingly scarce. As we speak, according to the UN and other international organizations, many hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children are facing starvation. Given the impact that malnutrition has on the physical and cognitive growth in children, it is likely that many of them have already suffered permanent damage. Not to mention the extraordinary psychological abuse they have experienced as they witness incredible amounts of destruction and death.

And yet today there is a bipartisan consensus here in Congress that at least $14 billion—including $10 billion more in unrestricted military aid—should go to this right-wing Israeli government. How in God’s name can the United States condemn Russia’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Ukraine as a war crime and yet fund Netanyahu’s war machine, which has killed thousands of children? How can we criticize the terrible human rights record of China, Iran, and other authoritarian countries, but ignore the human rights of the Palestinian people?

And yet, for a variety of reasons, an overwhelming majority in Congress are prepared to support massive new funding for the Netanyahu government’s siege on Gaza. This is, once again, bipartisan politics at its worst. But, given the massive role of money in our politics, this should come as no surprise.

It is no secret that lobbying groups like AIPAC and the far-right Christians United for Israel lobby for unquestioning support for Israel’s right-wing government. They spend enormous sums of money to influence our political system.

Last election cycle, AIPAC’s Super PAC spent over $30 million in dark money to oppose progressive candidates who spoke out in favor of Palestinian human rights—instantly making them the largest outside spending group in Democratic politics.

And they were successful in all but two of their races. The message was clear: if you criticize Netanyahu, you will be targeted. At the same time, AIPAC endorsed more than 100 election-denying, pro-insurrectionist Republicans.

This election, AIPAC is expected to spend approximately $100 million just to try to unseat progressive Members of Congress who dare speak out about Gaza.

Both Christians United for Israel and AIPAC are backed by billionaires, and our system means their opinions matter much, much more than their fellow citizens.

But let’s be clear: it’s certainly not just issues relating to Israel where this money warps our politics. The Saudis, Emiratis, Qataris, and others spend tens of millions on lobbying and political influence, both licit and less so. We have no clearer example of this than the Trump White House, where these countries brazenly bought influence.

Let me now jump into an issue that is almost totally ignored in terms of U.S. foreign policy and that is the unprecedented rise of global oligarchy and extreme income and wealth inequality. Throughout history, massive concentrations of wealth have brought about more war, undermined democracy, and destabilized the world.

And the simple truth is that today, we live in a world where a small number of multi-billionaires and multinational corporations exert enormous economic and political power over virtually every country on earth. This is not conspiracy thinking. This is the reality we are experiencing. Never before have so few had so much wealth and so much power, and that reality has a huge impact on all aspects of our foreign policy and whether or not we will be able to effectively address the major crises we face.

In the year 2024 there is a global struggle taking place. On one side we have the forces of oligarchy, authoritarianism, greed and kleptocracy. On the other side we have a movement which strives to strengthen democracy and economic, social, racial, and environmental justice. And it is vitally important that the United States comes down on the right side of this struggle—the moral side. Yes, we must loudly proclaim in word and deed that we believe in democracy and the right of all people to control their own destinies. Yes, we believe that all people in our country and around the world are entitled to a decent standard of living, and that economic gains should not simply go to a handful of people on top.

Let’s be clear: in recent years, we have seen a global pandemic which has taken millions of lives, a pivotal U.S. election whose results were denied by the loser, the growth of right-wing extremism in many parts of the world, the end of the war in Afghanistan, the outbreak of a massive war in Europe, and continuing turmoil in the Middle East, punctuated in the last four months by the horrific conflict in Israel and Gaza. We have also seen the profound impact that climate change is having throughout the world as the planet becomes warmer and warmer.

It is no great secret that in America and throughout the world, as a result of all of this and more, people feel overwhelmed and believe that their governments no longer pay attention to them or their needs. They see the very rich becoming richer, while they struggle to put food on the table.

With all of this anger and frustration, we see some of these people turn to authoritarian demagogues like Trump. Others may simply check out of the political process. Either way, democracy and respect for human rights—which must be the gold standards of our foreign policy—become endangered.

When it comes to foreign policy and national security issues, many Americans are understandably frustrated by what they see as misplaced national priorities. They see our country spending, with almost no debate, nearly a trillion dollars a year on the military while at the same time ignoring massive problems at home. We have unlimited amounts of money for fighter planes, bombs and tanks, but when it comes to providing healthcare to all people, housing the homeless, or providing educational opportunities, there’s just no money available. Further, in terms of foreign policy, they see us too often sacrificing our alleged values to cozy up to vicious undemocratic regimes in the name of security or expediency.

Why is all of this happening? Who benefits and who loses?

Here is the simple truth. Today the world’s top one percent owns more wealth than the bottom 99 percent. In America, three individuals own more than the bottom half of our society. And a handful of financial institutions exert enormous influence over the lives of billions of people throughout the globe.

Oxfam reports that, worldwide, nearly 800 million workers saw wages fail to keep up with inflation. In the United States, over 60 percent of workers live paycheck to paycheck. Since 1975, over $50 trillion in wealth has been redistributed from the bottom 90 percent to the top 1 percent. And that is why the average American worker today is making about $50 a week less than he or she did some 50 years ago after adjusting for inflation.