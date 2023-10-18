World / October 18, 2023

My Family Is In Gaza. I Haven’t Been Able to Contact Them In Over a Week.

A Palestinian mother tells her story.

Asmaa Alkaisi
Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 18, 2023.

Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 18, 2023.

(Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

Asmaa Alkaisi is a Palestinian mother, a Gaza native, and a graduate of the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. She spoke to The Nation‘s Jack Mirkinson from her current home in Belgium.

I have lost contact with my family for over a week now since they left their home in Gaza and had to walk for almost 35 kilometers under the bombardment so they could get to Rafah. There’s no network, there’s no electricity, there’s no internet, so the last thing I heard was a text message from one of the neighbors telling me that they finally made it safe to Rafah. My house in Gaza was also completely destroyed.

I’ve been trying to contact my friends. I’ve been trying to contact my relatives. Unfortunately, there’s no coverage for the official network telecommunication, so I haven’t been able to contact any of them.

Current Issue

Cover of October 30/November 6, 2023, Issue
October 30/November 6, 2023, Issue

My mother is a kidney patient. She has kidney atrophy in both kidneys and she has to go through dialysis twice a week. She hasn’t been able to do that for the past week, which means that her health condition is also deteriorating.

I have no words to explain how I feel. I am very devastated by the situation. Being away and seeing all the news is just heartbreaking because I’m far away and I can’t be in touch with anyone and I don’t know what’s going to happen. Anyone I know is a target and might be a target and will be a target. So all I can do is just scroll down the news and see if, God forbid, one of my loved ones is on the list.

I just got my apartment a year ago and I haven’t been able to live in it yet because I was doing my master’s in the States. And it’s gone. I was there when it was being built. I haven’t even had the chance to see when it was finished. And I knew from the news. That’s more horrific because I haven’t been able to contact my family. They were not the ones who told me. I found out from the news. I saw videos of my whole neighborhood being completely destroyed and leveled to the ground. And I saw my building. I recognized it and it was all gone.

I’m 38. I witnessed the eruption of the first intifada in 1987. I was there in 2000 for the second intifada. I was still in high school. I was there in all the escalations in 2008, 2012, 2014, in 2021. So I am a first-hand witness to all of these aggressions.

Every time something happens, you think this is going to be the worst thing you’ll ever see. But I believe, even though I’m not there, this time it tops everything that we’ve ever been through.

The Nation Weekly

Fridays. A weekly digest of the best of our coverage.
By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You may unsubscribe or adjust your preferences at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

We’re talking about 3,500 people killed. We’re talking about more than 12,000 people injured. The hospitals have lost control. No functioning, no electricity, no water, nothing. So could it get any worse than this? I don’t know.

I am beyond shocked. What is happening there is, by all means, the definition of a war crime. And nobody is actually doing anything to save those innocent people. 2.2 million people in the largest open-air prison in the whole world are being watched, being killed, and nobody’s doing anything. Nobody’s doing anything to stop these massacres, these atrocities, this genocide against the people of Gaza.

I want Americans to know that we Palestinians are not second-degree human beings. Our lives matter too and we deserve to live a normal life. Our children need and deserve to live a normal life. This cannot be tolerated. This cannot be accepted by the whole world. You need to do something.

Your taxes [are] being [sent to] Israel so they can buy more weapons to use against Gaza. This needs to stop. The aid needs to stop. The war crimes need to come to an end. And Israel must be held accountable.

I have six siblings, and my understanding is that they are now with relatives in the same house where more than 50 people are seeking refuge. 50 people in a two or three-bedroom apartment. They sleep standing. They sleep in shifts for a couple of hours.

And there’s children, about 20 children in that house, no electricity, no water to drink, no food, no medications, nothing. They are completely cut off from the rest of the world.

This is the textbook definition of a genocide, of collective punishment, of war crimes, and nobody’s doing anything.

And there are no words to describe how I feel or how 2.2 million Palestinians are feeling right now.

Asmaa Alkaisi

Asmaa Alkaisi is a Palestinian mother, a Gaza native, and a graduate of the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. She is currently living in Belgium.

More from The Nation

Navy Drone

The Race to Amass the Most Drones Will Only Bring Us Closer to Nuclear War The Race to Amass the Most Drones Will Only Bring Us Closer to Nuclear War

With swarms of such devices battling other swarms, the risk of catastrophic defeat will loom ever larger, making the temptation to employ nuclear weapons that much harder to resis...

Michael T. Klare

Jews Say ‘No’ to War Crimes in Their Name

Jews Say ‘No’ to War Crimes in Their Name Jews Say ‘No’ to War Crimes in Their Name

An interview with a Jewish Voice for Peace activist as the group prepares for the largest action in its history—a mass rally demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Lizzy Ratner

black and white photo of nuclear explosion test USA marshall islands

Can the UN Help the Nuclear Victims, At Last? Can the UN Help the Nuclear Victims, At Last?

A new resolution in the General Assembly aims to address the devastating legacy of testing and use.

Ivana Nikolić Hughes and Christian N. Ciobanu

Palestinian women are stopped by members of the Israeli security forces in the old city of Jerusalem as they arrive for the Friday noon prayer on October 13, 2023.

The Crackdown Has Begun: Israel Goes After Critics of Its Gaza War The Crackdown Has Begun: Israel Goes After Critics of Its Gaza War

Palestinians and Jews in Israel are being suspended from universities, fired from jobs, and subjected to night arrests—all because of social media posts.

Ghousoon Bisharat, Oren Ziv, and Baker Zoubi

A group of Palestinians stands amid the rubble of a bombed building.

Gaza Is Facing a Desperate Public Health Crisis. We Need a Cease-Fire, Now. Gaza Is Facing a Desperate Public Health Crisis. We Need a Cease-Fire, Now.

The situation on the ground is creating the conditions for infectious disease to spread, which would lead thousands of Gazans to die of infections, malnutrition, and dehydration, i...

Abdullah Shihipar

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

I Am Trying to Be Strong, but the Truth Is That I’m Terrified I Am Trying to Be Strong, but the Truth Is That I’m Terrified

I huddled with my family in the safest room of our house in Gaza and prayed: If we are to die, may we die softly and not suffer any pain.

Mohammed R. Mhawish