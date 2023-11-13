Activism / Palestinians Just Want to Be Treated Like Human Beings We don’t need to be interrogated on TV about the deaths of our families. We don’t need to be talked about in clinical terms. We just need a chance to tell our stories.

Ahmed Alnaouq on Good Morning Britain on November 1, 2023. (ITV)

As the numbers of dead, wounded, and homeless in Gaza mount, surpassing all previous wars against this small strip of land, we can sense a sort of collective numbness beginning to set in among the media, the public, and government leaders. When numbers rise into the tens of thousands, what’s lost is the granular humanity behind those numbers—the individuality that makes each death, each injury, and each destroyed home a source of trauma that will have ripple effects for years to come.

And for us, the feeling of déjà vu is overwhelming.

About nine years ago, during Israel’s previous war on Gaza, Ahmed’s older brother Ayman was killed by an Israeli missile. Immobilized by grief, Ahmed turned inward. Pam, who knew Ahmed from her time living in Gaza, noticed his Facebook profile go black. “How are you?” she asked tentatively via Messenger. “Fine,” he responded at first. “No, tell me something real,” she said back.

Pam knew Ahmed had been struggling to improve his English. So, instead of avoiding the subject of Ayman, she invited him to celebrate his brother’s life, and together they worked on an essay that paid him tribute while serving as an outlet for Ahmed’s bottomless grief. The experience was so beneficial—not only for Ahmed but for the Western readers who later read his story—that we wanted to duplicate it for others. Thus was born the project we founded in early 2015: We Are Not Numbers. Today, it has engaged more than 350 Palestinian youth, mentored by nearly 130 professional English writers from around the world, and published 1,280 personal stories that give life to the numbers in the news.

And then suddenly, here we are again—right back to where we started. Only this time, it’s so much worse. The killing of one brother was devastating. But what adjective can begin to describe the death of 21 loved ones, all at one time?

At 4:30 am on October 22, 20 members of Ahmed’s immediate family—his father, two brothers, three sisters, 14 nieces and nephews, and a cousin—were murdered by a distant Israeli soldier with a missile. Four days later, another niece succumbed to her burns due to a shortage of ICU beds. In addition, his now-deceased cousin’s wife and daughter were killed in a separate bombing. There seems to be no end.

Days after a tragedy that neither of us could put a name to, we sat together in London—where Ahmed now lives—and reflected on how much has, and has not, changed since our partnership emerged in the wake of great loss. Ahmed’s experience with We Are Not Numbers made it possible for him to win a scholarship to study and then live in the UK—where he now is dedicating himself to fulfilling his family’s hopes and dreams for a life free of closed borders and limited possibilities. And We Are Not Numbers itself has changed the discourse about Gaza, giving many young people who live there a voice they didn’t have back in 2014. Despite the challenges posed by the Israeli blockade of the Internet, media ranging from the BBC to The Washington Post to The New York Times have turned to project members to tell the stories behind the numbers.

In other ways, however, the situation is depressingly the same. One of those is the weaponization of language to “otherize” the Palestinian people and separate the rapidly unfolding events from a historical context that set the stage for this latest tragedy. When talking about the deaths of Israelis during the October 7 Hamas attacks, the words “slaughter” and “massacre” are commonly—and, we should say, accurately—used. But when Ahmed went on British television to discuss the mass killing of his family, he was described as having “lost” them—a move from accuracy and clarity into vague euphemism. He was also asked how close he was to his family, and whether they were a “big feature” in his life, as if he might be embellishing the experience of losing so many of his loved ones.