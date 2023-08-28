Environment / Wildfires Are a Dire Threat to Incarcerated People Like Me If we get caught in the path of raging flames, what will be the plan for those of us locked behind bars?

Flames move through vegetation as fire crews battle a new fire that started near the Manastash Vista Point along Interstate 82 on July 23, 2023, in Ellensburg, Wash. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

Last Monday, I woke up at 5 am, coughing. It felt like I’d smoked a pack of cigarettes the night before. Careful not to awaken my cellmate, I climbed off my top bunk, found my cup on the shelf, and made my way to the bathroom to get some water. Still groggy, I wondered if I was getting sick. But then I remembered the wildfires.

They had been burning out of control for several days in the area surrounding the Washington Corrections Center, the prison where I live in Shelton, Wash. Smoke had rolled in both from the city of Spokane to the east and from Canada to the north. That morning, it was too dark outside to see if the sky was still hazy, but the unmistakable smell of smoke was enough to tell me things were not good.

By now, itchy eyes and a burning throat are familiar sensations to people all over the country, whether inside or outside prison. We’ve all been forced to contend with an ever-expanding wildfire season and the devastating air quality that accompanies it. But unlike people in the free world, those of us who are incarcerated have very little control over our physical environments. We’re usually trapped in poorly ventilated buildings. We cannot purchase air purifiers to make our living space more habitable. We cannot flee to somewhere safer for the weekend. And as the smoky air fills our lungs, one question lingers: If we get caught in the path of raging flames, what will be the plan for those of us locked behind bars?

The day before my coughing fit startled me awake, I had spent the entire day outside with a couple dozen other prisoners enjoying one of the closest experiences we have to freedom—a sweat lodge. A traditional Native American ceremony that has been practiced for hundreds of years, it’s one of the few times in prison where I feel at peace, surrounded by love. In these special moments, I can relax and clear my mind from the madness of daily prison life. I have been blessed to be raised with these traditions throughout my life, but I never fully understood how special they were until I was incarcerated. Like so many things in the free world, I took it for granted.

Holding a sweat lodge ceremony requires a large fire to heat dozens of rocks which generate steam inside the lodge to purify our bodies. That day, the smoke had blanketed the sky, making it impossible to see past the tree line. But we were grateful the ceremony had not been canceled and thought little of the risk posed by the poor air quality.

It wasn’t until I returned to the living unit that I realized just how toxic the air outside was. When I blew my nose, black gunk came out in clumps. I noticed I was wheezing and had a headache.

This got me wondering, what is the plan if the fires get too close? WCC is surrounded by towering evergreens. The dense forest is beautiful, but it’s also easy to imagine it ablaze, surrounding the prison with no way to escape. In the two decades I’ve spent incarcerated in Washington State, I have never heard of the Department of Corrections sharing—or even alluding to—an evacuation plan. So what happens if the prison I am locked inside of becomes consumed in flames?