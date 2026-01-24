The Weekend Read / Why I Didn’t Report My Rape In 2021, six men sexually assaulted me in a Las Vegas hotel room. Something more than abolitionism prevented me from reporting the crime.

In the heart of Las Vegas, there’s a hotel with a phone that never rings. It’s been silent for over four years. The hotel, a huge casino resort, is busy. Guests check in and check out; gamblers come in the early evenings and stumble out the next morning; and hundreds of rooms are endlessly dirtied and then made clean again by hotel workers. But the phone remains silent. I like to think that the rotating check-in staff are always alert and prepared even for the call that they don’t know is coming. Meanwhile, all the way across the country in New York, I wake up every day and wonder if today is the day that I’ll finally make the hotel phone ring.

Of course, I know that isn’t true. The phone has rung countless times since that morning in June of 2021 that I checked out of that hotel, and nobody is waiting for my call. But to me, it’s frozen in time.

There in that hotel, a little over four years ago, I was raped by a group of men during a three-day trip I took to Las Vegas with two of my best friends. Of the rape, which lasted all night, I remember both too much and too little. I never did anything about it. I didn’t tell anyone who could have done something about it, either, such as the hotel staff or the Las Vegas police. I never considered taking any kind of action at the time, but ever since the possibility has haunted me as a particularly cruel version of a path not taken. And although in my mind, the hotel phone remains permanently available to my call, that isn’t true either—and in more ways than one.

With the passage of time comes the passing of statutory deadlines. There’s no room in the law for my personal combination of indecision, confusion, and avoidance. Put differently, the legal frameworks we have for processing crimes often conflict with our emotional and affective responses to those crimes. But more than anything, the passing of the statutes of limitations for pressing criminal charges against those men has forced me to confront the reasons why I never pursued legal action against them in the first place, although it hasn’t yet allowed me to accept that I never will. To me, there will always be a phone in a Las Vegas hotel waiting for my call.

The simple answer to the question of why I never reported the rape is that I believe in the abolition of police and prisons. The less simple, less articulate answer is that to pursue prosecuting and potentially incarcerating other people is inconceivable to me, even when they have hurt me more than I could have ever believed possible. Because of this, I can only vocalize what I want in negative and inherently impossible terms: that all I want is for it to never have happened. The prospect of being a participant in other peoples’ incarceration is as alien to me as anything could be, to the point that I can only conceive of it in childish terms—how silly and strange it would be to have a group of people incarcerated at my expense when doing so would do nothing to fix the damage they have already so thoroughly done.

The difference between those two answers—prison abolition or that other, never fully articulated sense of my existence in relation to other people in the world—is not a question of competing ideologies. It’s not that on a personal level I want to prosecute my rapists but that instead my intellectual and political belief in abolitionism prevails. Rather, it is a different and more complicated question of what it is that separates a feeling from a thought: what separates an inchoate mess of affects, drives, impulses and sensations from the clear-mindedness of a deeply held political ideal.

I have believed in and used the term prison abolition for at least a decade, but for less time than I’ve felt in my bones that I could never participate in any chain of events that might send someone to prison. I’m not sure that the latter even led to the former; rather, the belief and the feeling both exist inside of me like parallel lines. Abolitionism, which advocates for the complete dismantling (not reform) of the prison system, has been important to me for the last 10 or 15 years of my life. Reading abolitionist literature and scholarship by the likes of Francoises Verges or Angela Davis was an academic and political awakening for me; a series of realizations for which I was entirely conscious, the content of which, now, I could easily talk about at length, defend, and argue passionately.

I’m not sure I could say the same about the feeling, which I don’t know how to define or characterize other than to say that I feel it on an immediate, instinctual level and that it has taken such strong, all-encompassing hold inside of me such that to think about calling that phone number is Las Vegas feels akin to jumping off a building: Both actions fight against every instinct in my body, and instincts are not necessarily rational or conscious. It’s just how I see the world and I cannot see it any other way, no matter how hard I’ve tried.

Others have tried, too; friends have spoken patiently to me about how, even if I don’t want to do it for myself, pursuing legal action against those men who hurt me might protect other women someday. Many people say domestic and sexual violence are the only exceptions to prison abolition; those same people accuse abolitionists of professing to speak for what victims want (responses to rape that doesn’t involve someone’s incarceration) in their supposedly real aim of advancing a political movement. I’m skeptical of this charge, especially when it materializes much more urgently in the reverse. Supporters of the criminal justice system as it currently exists also proclaim that they are speaking for victims; they insist that prosecution and incarceration are the outcomes that victims want and deserve. When there is so little available to sexual violence victims in the way of justice or fairness, the current shape of criminal justice can begin to look appealing, if only because it is the most straightforward type of response to rape that currently exists. In fact, it’s because on some level that I suspect that carceral logic creeps, however unconsciously or unintentionally, into the minds of those who encouraged me to prosecute my rapists, that I cannot fully welcome that advice. Like any ideology, carceral logic presents itself as invisible and natural, the commonsense response to a crime and way of preventing future violence. I can’t be sure that this logic hasn’t inadvertently creeped into the guidance my friends offered. And so after all these years, I haven’t been able to pick up the phone; instead it hangs there suspended in time forever.

There are some things we say to ourselves over and over in a lifelong attempt to convince ourselves of their truthfulness: “I am worthy of love,” for instance, or “it was not my fault,” or “I am not the reason other women might be hurt.” But I don’t want to ruin the lives of my rapists and I don’t know if they have children. The only thing I want is for them to never have done what they did to me—and nothing, including sending them to prison, will ever change that reality.