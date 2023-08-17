Activism / How the UK’s Metal Scene Became a Haven for Trans People Amid Britain’s relentless transphobia, the metal community is creating an ever-growing number of trans icons.

Pupil Slicer lead vocalist Katie Davies during a performance at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival in 2022. (YouTube screenshot)

Kat Shevil Gillham is one of the most prolific underground artists in a British metal scene that increasingly welcomes out and proud trans performers like herself. Based in Durham, a city straight out of a fairy tale (complete with a hilltop castle), Shevil carries on a tradition of metal musicians being nurtured by unlikely surroundings. Just as the war-impoverished area of Aston in Manchester spawned heavy metal titans Black Sabbath in 1968, Durham’s rustic charm has fueled Shevil’s contribution to the ferocious sounds and foreboding themes that often characterize extreme metal.

There were virtually no openly trans metal musicians to aspire to when Shevil came out two decades ago. Queer icons were rare across the board at the time. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford—the UK’s “Metal God” himself—became the scene’s first out gay front man in 1998.

“I blazed my own path to transitioning in a scene that was then completely ignorant to trans people and musicians,” Shevil says of being in her then-unprecedented position.

Now, though, Shevil is perpetually busy; she bounces between either recording or touring with no fewer than six bands, including her flagship, Thronehammer. And she is not at all alone—even as transphobia runs rampant in Britain, trans metal artists are carving out a bigger and bigger space for themselves.

“It is so awesome to see more trans metalheads and musicians than ever before who are out, open, and proud,” Shevil says. “That was unthinkable 20 years or so ago!”

The band Pupil Slicer has graced magazine covers and played on stages across Europe with a label-defying sound—by turns pained and hopeful, frenzied yet meticulously crafted. The group has admitted they began as a joke, a few songs poking affectionate fun at the grotesque abrasiveness of grindcore (even the name provokes queasy delight in listeners). But once vocalist and guitarist Katie Davies started navigating the internal chaos that came with understanding their gender identity, their lyrics would evolve to explore transness more directly.

Davies wrote lyrics for the group’s 2021 album Mirrors, including debut single “Wounds Upon My Skin,” which they were initially reluctant to include on the finished product. “I was using the lyrics as part of a way to express myself and my feelings,” they said. However, their anxiety about people hearing and reading their words was eventually overruled by their confidence in the work.

Coming out before the album was completed meant they had an opportunity to harness that belief and write ever-bolder statements—about not only their personal feelings but also the broader persecution facing trans people in the UK.

Transphobia is relentless in British public life, and is supported, to one degree or another, by both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party. It is a country in which, for instance, a virulently anti-trans outfit such as the LGB Alliance, which has been described as a “far-right hate group,” has been allowed to keep its charitable status. Pupil Slicer’s “Collective Unconscious” captures a political landscape in which trans people—and trans women in particular—are tarred as violent abusers of women and groomers of children. “Ignorance breeds extremity, inaction ends lives / Frame the vulnerable as the aggressor” is the truth of a manufactured trans threat to women’s safety in prisons and bathrooms.

Despite this broader culture of extreme hatred, there has been an evolution in how people connect with and support artists with experiences that may be outside their own—particularly in the metal community, where more people are finding the courage to create in the knowledge that they can and will be heard.

Princess Alice Manor, another underground artist in the UK scene, believes that while changing attitudes toward transness are a natural progression of time, “trans people are trying to find more outlets that relate to them, especially in the metal scene, which is mostly cishet masc men.”

This haven the music and community provide is treasured by many like Manor, because they know they are in a safe space with their own people. Her goal is for fans to hear something that unites them when certain powers that be would see them driven apart. “When I do write songs, I hope that my experiences enlighten others to the challenges we face but also show the whole community that we do have similarities no matter how we identify.”

When asked whether this current move toward visibly trans metal counts as a scene, subculture, or movement, Davies counters, “I don’t think it’s any of those, there just seems to be more people comfortable in being themselves as there is more knowledge and acceptance about gender diverse people in the music industry.”

Shevil thinks of it more as a happy coincidence, a cluster of extreme metal artists who just happen to also be transgender. If there is any message she would send out into the world, it is how ordinary she and her peers are in comparison to anyone else in metal. “We are just musicians at the end of the day, just the same as anyone else.”