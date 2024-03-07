Activism / The True State of the Union We must listen to the cries of those who are suffering.

President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address at the US Capitol on February 7, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The State of the Union address, which President Joe Biden will deliver on Thursday evening, is a status report required by Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution. For more than a century of the American story, it was delivered in writing. As a speech, it has become more of a political performance than an exercise in honest reporting, no matter who delivers it, Republican or Democrat. Especially during an election year, the SOTU gets reported as an incumbent’s case for why he should be reelected. But the Constitution requires a “state of the union” report because it is honest about the limits of human government. If we are to do the work necessary to “form a more perfect union,” we need an honest assessment of where we really are.

To really know the state of any nation, we must listen closely to its most vulnerable people. I am a Christian preacher, and in my tradition, when the God of heaven came to dwell among people, he did not come as a powerful leader or as an honored ambassador from a foreign land. Jesus, the brown-skinned Palestinian Jew, came as a poor man born in Bethlehem, raised in the ghetto of Nazareth, which he was forced to flee as a refugee child before leading a movement of poor people to march on their capital city and proclaim a new political order centered on good news for the poor. But this is not only a Christian way of being. Throughout US history, the movements that have pushed us toward a more perfect union have been led by formerly enslaved people, disenfranchised women, workers who demands that their bosses show them dignity, and the people who suffered the most from Jim Crow’s segregation. If we care about improving the state of the union, we must listen to the cries of those who are suffering and taking action to push the nation toward a more perfect union.

One hundred and thirty-five million poor and low-wage people have no illusions about the state of the union today, but they are nevertheless organizing in historic ways, with new union drives in their workplaces and moral fusion movements in the public square. These are the people who, together with their political allies, came together to reject the extremism of Donald Trump in 2020. They elected majorities in the House and Senate who said they were committed to raising the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. They dramatically improved the state of our union, during the midst of a global pandemic, by pushing policies that cut child poverty in half.

No one can say that we haven’t seen good and important progress in the state of our union over the past four years. But we would betray the work of the people who’ve struggled to make that possible if we did not tell the truth about the injustices that continue to plague us.

The true state of the union is not limited to one administration; it reflects the systemic reality that nearly a third of the workforce—52 million Americans—work for less than $15 an hour. Poverty wages, combined with a steep increase in cost of living, have left 135 million of our neighbors poor or low-income, even as unemployment is at a record low. This doesn’t simply mean that some of us are struggling to get by or learning to “do without” luxuries we’d prefer. Poverty is the fourth-leading cause of death—more deadly than obesity, diabetes, or firearms. Low wages are killing people, but Congress has not acted to raise the minimum wage since 2009. We face a crisis of poverty; we know what could fix it, but our political leaders have failed to act.

The true state of the union is that 80 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured. We are alone among the world’s wealthiest economies in our failure to provide universal healthcare, even after living through a pandemic that revealed how this failure to ensure a basic human right makes all of us more vulnerable. As a nation, we spend more on healthcare than any of our peers do but consistently have the worst health outcomes. We face a crisis of healthcare; we know many things that could fix it, but our political leaders have failed to act.

The true state of the union is that we have less voting rights protections today than we did when the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. A record voter turnout in 2020 has been met with more than 1,000 voter suppression measures introduced in statehouses across the country. Our political leadership from both sides of the aisle claims to honor civil rights veterans like John Lewis, but they have failed to pass the voting rights protections he was advocating for when he died. We face a crisis of democracy; we have bills in Congress that could address it, but our political leaders have failed to act.