The New Ballroom
The East Wing was destroyed by night,
But Trump says it will be replaced.
He’s planned a palace, mostly gold—
A shrine to outer-borough taste.
Sinclair Lewis imagined an American version of the rise of fascism in Europe. His predictions didn’t come true then, but seem eerily familiar now.
Systems built up over the last 120 years are being either eliminated or corroded at warp speed, with the implicit blessing of the US Supreme Court.
First times as tragedy… Worth the price?… The Nation replies… Distrust by design (Web-only)…
From the Navy Yard and Industry City to the recent remaking of Bush Terminal, developers are attempting to remake Brooklyn’s coastline.
The story ofhis landmark case reminds us of how powerful a popular front of socialists and liberals can be in protecting our civil liberties.
Preserving our democracy is as urgent a task as ever, but the question is how.