Society / The Radical Texas War Against the “Devil’s Rope” An excerpt from the new book The Myth of Red Texas. The Radical Texas War Against the “Devil’s Rope” An excerpt from the new book The Myth of Red Texas. Edit

A scene from the film The Rare Breed showing James Stewart cutting a barbed wire fence in 1880s Texas. (Universal Pictures / Getty Images)

Before the rise of the modern GOP, Texas was a hotbed of cowboy strikes, socialist organizers, and radical populists. The following is an excerpt from The Myth of Red Texas: Cowboys, Populism, and Class War in the Radical South by David Griscom, a new title from Nation Books x OR Books. Order your copy here.

In 1885, two years after the Great Cowboy Strike, blizzards swept from the north across the Texas Panhandle. Unlike the buffalo, who turn to face the bad weather, when cattle smell a storm like this one, they (quite reasonably) move in the opposite direction. Picture these massive herds shuffling southward, toward safety and warmth of the canyons and valleys they traditionally sought in bad weather. Unbeknownst to them, they were marching to their death.

The once open-range grasslands were now covered with miles upon miles of so-called “drift fences,” consisting largely of barbed wire, which landowners used to stake their claim on broad swaths of territory. As a result, these herds pushed up against the fences but were unable to pass. They walked the seemingly never-ending fence line as the freezing winds cut through them. Eventually, the panicked cattle pressed against each other for warmth, a final respite as the cold closed in. When the storms receded, cowboys found mountains of frozen cattle huddled upon one another. One cowboy in the Texas Panhandle described the scene:

“I could have walked for miles on dead animals, stepping from one to another. These were mostly natives belonging to northern ranges which had drifted across the burned prairie. As long as they could travel, cattle kept alive. Finally, the drift fence halted them. Here they stopped … bunched close together as for a last protection, helplessly dropped in their tracks and froze.”

This was the great “Die-Up” of 1885-86. The land in Texas and across the West was changing. The previous decade had seen abundant rain, which nourished the grasslands of the Southern Plains. Capitalists invested heavily in the cattle industry, and ranchers felt their fortunes were made. But this climate was only temporary, and soon came the extreme weather—fire, droughts, and blizzards. Land became even more precious. Defending your finite grasslands from your competition’s hungry cattle became a business necessity. As a result, big Texas ranchers had gone crazy for barbed wire; to them, this new technology meant security, prosperity, and property rights. The cattle weren’t the only casualty; barbed wire was also killing off a way of life. The idea of the open range, that land and water belonged to all, was on its last breath. For the landless cowboys, the sheepherders, and the small landholders, this tool was choking off the land. They knew it as the “devil’s rope.”

When barbed wire first came to Texas, it was so controversial that it led to what’s called the Fence Cutter Wars: conflicts mainly between the big ranches and rag-tag associations of the dispossessed who opposed the privatization of the land on principle. Over half of Texas counties were involved in some form of fence-cutting, with damages against the big ranchers estimated at over $20 million. It was a time when Texas cowboys joined together to take on private poverty.

Barbed wire was cheap, and miles could be laid daily. Soon, many were blanketing their slice of grassland with the devil’s rope. Indeed, large ranchers fenced so much land that they often cordoned off roads, schools, and waterways, which were public. In Archer County, Texas, the route to the courthouse was completely covered by barbed wire, rendering it impossible to reach the county seat without cutting a fence. In other cases, they’d fence over land that did not belong to them. Ranchers who held land with rivers and creeks monopolized their hold on precious resources. Seeing what was coming, those who grazed their cattle upland of the enclosures argued that “the water should belong to all the land, since the rain which filled the streams fell on the whole plains region.”

This plea fell on deaf ears. It should come as no surprise that, as barbed wire won out against the open range, many ranches consolidated into the hands of a few large speculators, with little concern for what that meant for the other cowboys of the region. By fencing in access to water, the big ranchers made the land upstream worthless—at which point they could swoop in to purchase it at a much lower price.

Fence-cutting was, at first, a practical measure. Landless cowboys were not doing anything new; they had always moved cattle from place to place. When they came across fencing, they would cut it, simple as that. Eventually, as the “devil’s rope” spread across the plains, this individual action evolved into an organized project. Fence-cutters structured themselves into secret vigilante groups known as the Owls, the Javelinas, the Blue Devils, and the Knights of the Knippers. Come nightfall, they would rip and cut out the scourge of barbed wire as an act of protest, opening a new front in the class war against the land barons. A note on a Waco-area rancher’s land, read:

You are ordered not to fence in the Jones tank, as it is a public tank and is the only water there for stock on this range… No good man will undertake to watch this fence, for the Owls will catch him.

The legislature, of course, wanted to align with the landed elites. But there was a problem: The fence cutters had broad support among regular Texans. Many who aspired to have land for themselves, from small farmers to cowboys afraid of losing work, joined in or silently supported the fence cutters.

As one writer noted at the time,

“Fence cutting never would have become so great and destructive if it had not met with such popular sentiment. Men of influence gave expression of favor. Many good men ‘winked’ at it until it had gone from the highest to the lowest. It found its way to the fireside of every home, and the greviences [sic] of the lawless element of the communistic fence-cutters were held up in glowing colors.”

In 1884, Governor Ireland called a special session of the Texas legislature, where all kinds of denunciations of the anarchistic and communistic fence cutters were heard. A colorful legislator named Thomas Lawson Odom condemned the Fence Cutters as “the rag-tag and bob-tail and Hell-Hounds of Texas, no mercy should be shown to the midnight marauders.”