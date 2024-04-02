Society / “In Techno Parentis”: Who Should Regulate the Online Lives of Teenagers? With TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms using algorithms to send teen viewers addictive, dangerous content—and reaping immense profits—self-regulation has clearly failed.

(Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

When “Josie” was a 12-year-old fifth-grader, passionate about sports, her parents gave her a smartphone. She immediately started searching for sports-related content on TikTok. But TikTok’s social media feed is targeted based on a user’s data profile: It started sending “Josie”—as a minor we have changed her name to protect her privacy—disordered-eating content, and videos about how to be anorexic. The content engaged her and kept her on the app; it also led her to isolation from friends, family, and sports. Just after she turned 13, she was hospitalized with severe malnutrition, and almost died. She had to spend 16 days in intensive care.

Josie’s story is not unique. The same thing happened to millions of kids: The social media company profiled her, identified the content that would be most likely to keep her online, and served it to her. Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that the recommendation algorithm would suggest eating-disorder and self-harm content to new teen accounts on TikTok within minutes of their signing up to the website. One account saw suicide content within 2.6 minutes; another saw eating-disorder content within eight minutes; and while it did not show up on most accounts so quickly, and not all the content offered was eating-disorder-themed, the same premise holds: Platforms are targeting children with content that addicts them.

There has been, as Jonathan Haidt argues persuasively in his recent book, The Anxious Generation, a sharp spike in teen depression, anxiety, and mental health disorders since 2010 that is only explainable by the widespread adoption of the smartphone. Both boys and girls have been impacted, although the impact on girls is more direct and pronounced. A CDC survey from last year showed that a third of teen girls had seriously considered suicide—a nearly threefold increase from 2011. Most American teen girls (57 percent) now report that they experience persistent sadness or hopelessness, a significant increase from 36 percent in 2011.

This is not simply a straightforward health crisis—although it is certainly that—because there are impacts like loneliness, and discomfort with risk-taking, that ripple beyond measurable suffering into reshaping what it means to be an adult, and a citizen in a democratic society. As Haidt points out, moreover, social media is not like smoking or drunk driving. The cause of the mental health crisis is both direct (more time online does measurably decrease well-being) and indirect (the more time your friends spend online, the less opportunity there is for any given teenager to build meaningful offline relationships).

Dozens of states have now taken up this issue. The policy approaches fall into four different buckets.

First, there are laws that attempt to put platforms in a quasi-parental, or fiduciary relationship to children, by requiring TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube to take on a “duty of care” to minors. This approach, which was first adopted in the United Kingdom in 2021, arises in part from the horrifying stories told by whistleblowers. Former Facebook employees Frances Haugen and Arturo Béjar both described repeated efforts to get Meta corporate management to respond to the company’s own data on teenage harm with increased safety measures. A duty of care would force companies to put children’s welfare ahead of simply maximizing profits, and empower engineers in their conflicts with top management. It is unclear how far a duty of care would extend, but at least it would be something—a binding legal mandate to consider other interests than the bottom line.