Society / The Supreme Court Just Cosigned One of Trump’s Most Lawless Immigration Moves Deporting people to countries where they might be tortured or killed? All good, according to the six GOP justices.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents knock on the door of a residence in Chicago on Sunday, January 26, 2025. (Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

I always knew that Donald Trump’s unhinged cruelty toward immigrants would find aid and comfort among the Republicans on the Supreme Court. But I held out hope that his brazen violations of lower-court orders might give the Republicans pause before greenlighting Trump’s continued terror campaign against people who didn’t happen to be born here.

On Monday, that small sliver of hope was dashed. The Supreme Court issued a ruling from its emergency docket allowing Trump to send immigrants to third-party countries—even ones where they might be tortured and killed. The Republican order violates this country’s constitutional grant of due process, international human rights laws, literal treaties to which this country is a signatory, and basic human decency. In other words, it was a bog-standard Republican Supreme Court ruling.

The case, Department of Homeland Security v. D.V.D, involves Trump’s ongoing practice of deporting people to third-party countries where the immigrants aren’t even from.

The fact that our country can do this at all is sick and disgusting. Imagine: You come here, fleeing violence in your home country. Your mere presence in this country is deemed a violation of our (stupid and cruel) immigration laws, so we decide to deport you. But our own government determines that we can’t send you back to your home country, because the violence you were fleeing was so real and obvious that there’s a great chance you’ll be killed if you are returned.

The rational play would be to hold you here, in America, the country whose immigration laws you allegedly violated, but no, no, no, our government decides to send you to an entirely different place.

You can well imagine the kinds of countries that are willing to onboard our immigration problems, for a fee. They’re places like El Salvador, which has developed an entire revenue stream from imprisoning and torturing immigrants, or South Sudan, a country wracked by war and violence.

The government is not supposed to send people to countries where they might be tortured. That’s not just due to a moral imperative or a judicial rule. It’s because of a human rights treaty that this country has been a part of for decades. It’s called the Convention Against Torture, and it states: “No State party may expel or extradite a person to a State where there are substantial grounds for believing that he would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”

In other words, if a judge determines that the place the government is trying to send someone might torture that person when they get there, then the government needs to send them somewhere else.

This shouldn’t be a hard rule to follow! And, indeed, it has been followed for decades. But Trump and his legal henchman Solicitor General John Sauer found a “loophole” in the rule. For any young lawyers reading: If someone asks you to find a “loophole” in a treaty called the Convention Against Torture… that is your signal that you are working for the bad guys. Quit now or pray that no decent people discover what you used to do for a living.

The loophole apparently exists for situations where a judge has already prevented the government from sending an immigrant to a country specified by the government. According to the Trump administration, once the judge has blocked deportation to any of the countries the government brought up in the initial hearing, the government is free to send the immigrant to a country the government never mentioned previously, without having to go through a second hearing to determine if these new countries also torture people.