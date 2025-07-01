Society / Samuel Alito Takes Pride in Gay-Bashing With his majority opinion in Mahmoud v. Taylor, Alito gave bigoted parents a big, fat kiss—and changed the nature of public education.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito poses for an official portrait. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

On Friday, the Supreme Court gave bigoted parents their biggest legal gift of the Trump era. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, the court ruled that parents can opt their children out of public school education that doesn’t comport with their religious hangups. The vote was 6–3, and broke along the usual bigot vs. liberal lines.

At issue in the case were picture books for children. A group of parents from Montgomery County, Maryland—a DC-area suburb that is home to one of the largest public school districts in the nation—objected to various picture books that depicted gay and transgender people… existing. The religious objection to these books—brought by parents of Muslim, Catholic, and Ukrainian Orthodox faith—was that reading kids’ books where LGBTQ people are depicted as people who exist in society and are normal freaking people offends God. That’s it. There was no obscenity argument or any other even lightly credible claim that these books weren’t appropriate for children. The simple existence of LGBTQ people in these books was enough to offend these parents, and they sued the school to be able to take their children out of any classes that include these (or similar) stories.

There was a time in this country when such threadbare legal arguments would fail in a court of law—and these parents did, in fact, lose when their case went before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. But we live in a theocracy run by the six unelected law priests at the Supreme Court. Writing for the majority, Sam Alito found that the First Amendment’s protection of the free exercise of religion allows these religious parents to change the public school curriculum for their children. He ruled that parents are entitled to be notified in advance about any text that might offend their religious sensibilities, and that after receiving such notice, they must be allowed to pull their kids out of the lesson.

The practical result will be that schools will be far less likely to include any picture book where LGBTQ people exist, because it is a giant pain in the ass. Montgomery County allowed parents to opt out in the past, and found the situation unworkable. It’s possible that the school district will stay committed to inclusive teachings, but it’s hardly likely.

Alito’s opinion is flatly homophobic. There is no other way to put it. Alito is hysterically concerned about pronouns, repeatedly uses “scare quotes” around the acronym LGBTQ+, and consistently mischaracterizes the books at issue. As part of his supporting evidence, Alito includes pictures from the books in his opinion—pictures that, to the normal eye, merely show LGBTQ people existing. But Alito includes them as evidence of the deeply subversive nature of these books.

Here’s how Alito describes Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, a story about a man who gets married to another man as told through the eyes of his niece:

The atmosphere is jubilant after Uncle Bobby and his boyfriend announce their engagement. (“Everyone was smiling and talking and crying and laughing” (emphasis added)). The book’s main character, Chloe, does not share this excitement. “‘I don’t understand!’” she exclaims, “‘Why is Uncle Bobby getting married?’” The book is coy about the precise reason for Chloe’s question, but the question is used to tee up a direct message to young readers: “‘Bobby and Jamie love each other,’ said Mummy. ‘When grown-up people love each other that much, sometimes they get married.’” The book therefore presents a specific, if subtle, message about marriage. It asserts that two people can get married, regardless of whether they are of the same or the opposite sex, so long as they “‘love each other.’”

This seems like a good time to point out that the law of the land and the precedents of Alito’s own court affirm the message of the book: that two people can get married so long as they “love each other,” even if the idea makes Alito foam at the mouth like a caveman with rabies. At least that’s the law until a future term when the bigots on the Supreme Court take that away too.

To be clear, the book is not coy about why Chloe is worried. She thinks that by getting married, Uncle Bobby will have less time to play with her. That is the plotline in, roughly, eleventy-billion children’s books. It is the plot in every children’s story about remarriage after death or divorce. It’s the plot in every children’s story about the introduction of a new sibling. Sometimes you see the plot when a dog gets jealous about the family’s new baby, or pet. It’s, more or less, the plot of the entire billion-dollar Toy Story franchise. Getting replaced when adults make new connections is a universal fear of children. Helping them conquer that fear has proven to be great fodder for children’s stories.

Alito is the one being “coy.” He’s trying to suggest that Chloe shares his bigoted, retrograde views on gay marriage, without remembering that children are not born broken and curdled like Alito is. Chloe doesn’t care that Uncle Bobby is gay; Alito does. And that’s why Alito thinks the book can be drummed out of public schools. He gets to the heart of his point here:

The book’s narrative arc reaches its peak with the actual event of Uncle Bobby’s wedding, which is presented as a joyous event that is met with universal approval. And again, there are many Americans who would view the event that way, and it goes without saying that they have every right to do so. But other Americans wish to present a different moral message to their children. And their ability to present that message is undermined when the exact opposite message is positively reinforced in the public school classroom at a very young age.

Yes, Sam, the book presents a gay wedding as something to be universally approved. The point of the book is to reinforce the message, at a very young age, that being an evil bigot is not cool. How I wish someone would have read Uncle Bobby’s Wedding to Sam Alito when he was a young child. The entire country might have been saved from his unhinged bile.