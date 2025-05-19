Feature / Welcome to Casino Capitalism 2.0 The legalization and rapid spread of sports betting has made problem gambling everyone’s problem.

Illustration by Josh Gosfield.

This article appears in the June 2025 issue, with the headline “Casino Capitalism 2.0.”

Like fishermen and romantics, gamblers never forget the one that got away. For Rob Minnick, now 25, that was in 2018, during the annual “March Madness” college basketball tournament. Early in the competition, the underdog Retrievers of UMBC (that’s University of Maryland, Baltimore County) beat the favored Virginia Cavaliers in a massive upset. It was the first time in college basketball history that a 16th-seed team (for non–sports fans, that’s the worst, lowest-­ranked team in its geographical region) had defeated a first-seed favorite. And Minnick felt like an idiot for not having laid money on it. “Worse than losing a bet,” he says, “is not making a bet that you would have won, and feeling regret about it. I was like, ‘That was obvious,’ even though it had never happened before.”

So Minnick took all his money and put it on the Retrievers in their next game. They lost, falling to the Kansas State Wildcats 50–43. Scrambling, Minnick finagled some credit and bet on a New York Yankees preseason exhibition game. He missed again. Out of money and in deep with a black-­market bookmaker, he turned to his family for help. “I never said I had an addiction,” he recalls. “I just said I bet too much. They bailed me out with the bookie. I worked two jobs that summer to pay them back. And that cycle just kept repeating.”

Growing up in Philadelphia, Minnick was used to feeling like the world revolved around sports: The city’s four major professional teams were the core of his social and family life. During autumn and early winter—that is, football season—family get-togethers took place on Sunday afternoons so the Eagles game could play in the background. By the time he turned 18, Minnick and his friends were taking part in daily “fantasy sports” contests, wherein users string together a number of guesses (or “pick’ems”) on player performance (over or under a certain number of receiving yards, rebounds, or at-bats, for example) in hopes of winning cash prizes. “We can make money doing what we’re already doing?” Minnick remembers thinking. “It was a no-brainer. We were hooked. Well, ‘we’ meaning… mainly me.”

But it wasn’t just him. Once upon a time, the words “gambling addict” may have conjured images of an old man at the track fumbling for betting slips in his raincoat pockets, or a blue-haired woman sitting for hours at a slot machine, flagging down a cocktail waitress for complimentary watered-down gin and tonics. But a 2024 study found that “problem behaviors” related to gambling were most prevalent among young men between 18 and 30 years old.

After Minnick turned 21, his gambling habit quickly spiraled. Months after his March Madness crisis, in 2018, Pennsylvania had begun expanding legal sports betting and other forms of gambling for adults over the age of 21, both at “retail” locations (such as casinos) and online. Minnick went from betting on games he watched to playing blackjack and slots on his smartphone via a range of licensed, regulated apps that defined the new legalized-gambling landscape. At one point, he was blindly pressing the “Spin” button on a digital slot machine, calculating how much money he was making (or losing) by the sounds piped in through his headphones. There was no longer any need to entrust his money to black-market bookies; the game was changing. And it still is. Sports, politics, and culture are being recast in terms of wagers, probabilities, over-unders, and other betting slang. It is a process that is reshaping the experience of American life in the 21st century. Call it gamblification.

This new gambling marketplace found itself with a new target demographic during the Covid-19 pandemic: a population sample of bored, isolated people, many receiving money from the government and looking for something to spend it on. As the global sports (and sports betting) landscape started to open up, Minnick took his $600 stimulus check and used it to bet on South Korean baseball, which he had never watched in his life. In 2022, he hit a sizable payday and used the money to visit a woman he knew in Paris. Within two hours of his arrival, he found himself perched on the toilet in his Paris hotel, blowing all the money he had saved on digital baccarat. “That’s when I said, ‘OK, maybe I have a gambling problem,’” Minnick told me, sitting outside Philadelphia’s stately City Hall in a 76ers cap, while an ad for the FanDuel sports-­betting platform played on a nearby billboard.

Downward spiral: Rob Minnick’s gambling problem intensified after sports betting was legalized. (Rob Minnick)

“Gambling,” the late comedian and noted problem gambler Norm Macdonald once said, “is a disease… but it’s the only disease that can make you very wealthy.”

Until fairly recently, that disease, though it had never been eradicated, had been contained by a kind of legal quarantine. Anyone looking to lay a lawful bet on a championship game, or savor the turn of the card, the roll of the dice, the spin of the proverbial “big wheel,” once had to travel to places where it was legal to do so: Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or the casinos owned by Native American tribes. The 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) outlawed sports betting federally. There were a few notable exceptions­—dog racing, for example, and, for some reason, jai alai—but for fans of mainstream sports, there was considerable “friction,” as addiction experts call it, on the path between the desire to gamble and the ability to actually do it.

In 2018, after years of legal challenges spearheaded by the state of New Jersey, the Supreme Court ruled that PASPA violated the 10th Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees that states may make determinations on rights that are not explicitly protected by the federal government—including the regulation of gambling. It may be hard to believe now, after most professional sports leagues have struck up official partnerships with sports books and casinos, but the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) and four major professional sports leagues had actually sued New Jersey in 2012, claiming that legalized sports betting would “irreparably harm amateur and professional sports by fostering suspicion that individual plays and final scores of games may have been influenced by factors other than honest athletic competition.”

By 2018, those concerns had been brushed off, and the Supreme Court overturned PASPA, leaving the states free to make their own determinations on legalized gambling and sports wagering. As of this writing, legal gaming of some kind is available in all but four US states—Georgia, Hawaii, South Carolina, and Utah—and sports betting is legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia. And in the few short years since the reversal of PASPA, the impact has become obvious.

In February 2025, it was estimated that Americans would legally bet some $1.39 billion on Super Bowl LIX. A month later, an estimated $3.1 billion would be wagered on March Madness, the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments that remain the most-­bet-on events on the calendar. In 2024, legal sports books raked in a record $13.7 billion in total bets, the biggest take since the repeal of PASPA. An industry report from earlier this year was all confidence. “The combination of technological innovation, market expansion, and evolving consumer preferences suggests that 2025 could set new records across all key metrics,” it read.

Here’s another key metric: An estimated 2.5 million adults in the United States (that’s 1 percent of the population) meet the criteria for a “severe” gambling problem, as laid out by the National Council on Problem Gambling. Another 5 to 8 million show signs of “mild or moderate” gambling problems. As many as half of Americans who have sought help for problem gambling have considered suicide. And roughly 20 percent of the people with severe gambling problems have made attempts on their life. Research shows that suicide rates for pathological gamblers are higher than those among people suffering from other addictions, and second only to those among people suffering from major affective disorders like schizophrenia.

“It’s a real public health concern,” says Cait Huble, the director of communications at the National Council on Problem Gambling. “With gambling, it’s seen as a moral condition—and public opinion is very much based on morals—even though we know, chemically, it’s the same as a substance-use disorder in the brain. It’s a diagnosable addiction.”

And yet despite the increase in problem gambling, and despite the billions being taken in by legal gambling operators, it hasn’t really been recognized as a national crisis. “There’s no federal funding for gambling addiction,” Huble says. “Zero dollars.” Instead, funds are allocated at the state level, or sometimes not at all. (Some jurisdictions, such as Montana, Mississippi, and Arkansas, rely on voluntary donations to bankroll resources for problem gambling.) Huble says that problem gambling is seven times more prevalent than substance-use disorders, including alcoholism, yet these afflictions receive 300 times more federal funding. The council’s data shows that, since 2022, calls to the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline have increased by nearly seven times.

Dangling the bait: A billboard for sports-book company DraftKings also includes the number for a gambling addiction hotline. (Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images)

From Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” to Martin Scorsese’s Casino, gambling has made for metaphorically rich terrain for storytelling. But that symbolic dimension is withering away. Gambling is no mere allegory for capital acquisition or American avarice; as it becomes more and more ubiquitous, it is those things. Economists have adopted the term casino capitalism to argue that the financial system has started to look like a Vegas den of sin; it’s only recently that gambling has started to become like a global financial system.