How Ohio Passed the Highest-Stakes Abortion Rights Law Since "Roe" Fell

The state is now firmly held by Republicans, but organizers found a way to reach voters who are appalled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

This article appears in the December 11/18, 2023 issue, with the headline “Ohio Loves Abortion Rights.”

Jen Perez knows what it’s like to grow up in what she calls “a very typical Midwest, religious, Republican family.” Talking critically about politics, hashing out issues, and asking probing questions were frowned on, and she voted Republican once she came of age simply because the party’s values were in line with the way she’d been raised. After college, she worked for two decades as an engineer in corporate America, then left her job in May 2022, just before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling. Donald Trump’s election in 2016 had sparked in her an interest in politics, but it wasn’t until Roe was overturned that she knew she needed to make a big change. Perez, now 42, who lives in a suburb of Cincinnati, looked at her then-7-year-old child and thought, “My daughter now has less rights at her age than I did.”

Perez is now the state program director for Red Wine & Blue, a national organization that, with a sly nod to the stereotype that suburban moms are too busy sipping merlot to pay attention to politics, has set out to mobilize women who support progressive policies but are underestimated and untapped by legacy left-leaning organizations. In Ohio, RWB became part of a coalition of groups with a huge goal: to pass a ballot initiative, called Issue 1, that would enshrine the right to abortion, as well as the rights to miscarriage care, contraception, and IVF treatment, in the state’s Constitution. On November 7, the coalition succeeded: Voters resoundingly passed Issue 1, 57 to 43 percent, making Ohio the seventh consecutive state since Dobbs in which voters have protected abortion access.

Until recently, Ohio was considered a battleground state, but Trump’s back-to-back wins have eroded Democrats’ confidence. The state has one Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, who was first elected in 2006 and is up for reelection next year. Its freshman senator is Republican J.D. Vance, a former Never Trumper whose win in 2022 can be credited in part to his sycophantic relationship with the former president. Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate and in its US congressional delegation have come as a result of the party’s power to draw district lines.

Such a political landscape might inspire total capitulation on the part of progressives, but the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe lit a fire under reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates in Ohio. Local anti-choice activists have been trying to outlaw abortion for decades; with Roe gone, they’ve nearly gotten their way. In 2019, the state Legislature had passed the so-called “heartbeat ban,” which prohibited abortion after six weeks. It was blocked by a federal judge, but then the Supreme Court issued its Dobbs decision. The ban went into effect the next day, immediately halting scheduled abortions and throwing the state’s clinics into chaos. “We were just not anticipating a total loss within a matter of hours,” Jordyn Close, the deputy director of the Ohio Women’s Alliance, said on the What’s Good Ohio?! podcast in June.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU quickly sued to lift the six-week ban, and a judge in Hamilton County issued an injunction late last year, putting enforcement of the ban on hold until the case could be decided by the state Supreme Court. The court’s stay put the gestational limit on abortion at 22 weeks. But during the 82 days when abortion was essentially illegal, Ohioans seeking the procedure were forced to either carry to term or flee the state to find care. In one well-publicized case, a 10-year-old rape survivor had to go to Indiana for an abortion. She was not the only minor who had to travel: Ohio’s six-week ban makes no exception for rape or incest. In another case, an expectant couple was devastated to learn of a fetal abnormality at 18 weeks and had to leave the state to terminate the pregnancy.

Stories like these galvanized reproductive health advocates in the state, including doctors. In the wake of Dobbs, a group of physicians founded Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights. In February of this year, the newly organized doctors and other advocates announced they would come together under the umbrella of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights (OURR) to push the initiative in 2023. Issue 1, as it would come to be known, enshrines an “individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment” in the state Constitution. Red Wine & Blue, Planned Parenthood, Ohio’s ACLU, and Pro-Choice Ohio are in the coalition, as are the Ohio Women’s Alliance and New Voices for Reproductive Justice, both of which work primarily in Black, brown, young, and queer communities. OURR’s first step was to collect signatures to get the amendment on the ballot; they far surpassed the required 413,000 signatures, gathering more than 700,000. Jordyn Close, who lives in the Columbus area, had a well-practiced pitch prepared but often didn’t need to use it. As she told the What’s Good Ohio?! hosts, people would see her abortion rights T-shirt and approach her, asking to sign. It was clear that Ohioans were ready to vote on abortion in 2023.

While Ohio was the only state with an abortion-related ballot initiative this year, it would join six others where voters have been asked to weigh in at the polls since Roe’s reversal. In 2022, voters in Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana rejected efforts to further restrict abortion access, while in California, Michigan, and Vermont, voters approved measures to protect the right to abortion in their state constitutions. Ohio’s measure resulted in expanding access after it had been taken away. But the state has little in common culturally or politically with California or Vermont, and it is also more conservative than Michigan, where Democrats currently control both the statehouse and the governorship. “Unlike some of the other swing states where they had those blue waves [in 2022], we didn’t see that in Ohio,” Rhiannon Carnes, the executive director of the Ohio Women’s Alliance, told me.

Still, she and other abortion rights advocates in the state took a cue from those midterm wins. “We knew that the majority of Ohioans support access to reproductive freedom,” Close told me. Statewide, support for abortion access has consistently polled at nearly 60 percent since the fall of Roe. “Ohio is full of hardworking families and hardworking people,” Carnes said when asked how she’d characterize the state’s voters. This framing was my introduction to the campaign’s messaging, which seemed intended to appeal to a broad swath of voters, including self-identified moderates and centrists and even those Republicans who feel that government interference and Christian fundamentalism have an outsize influence in policymaking.

As of mid-October, OURR reported having knocked on more than 200,000 doors and made more than 700,000 phone calls to voters. The state’s AFL-CIO had come out in support of the abortion rights amendment, arguing that abortion access is essential to women controlling their economic futures. The musician John Legend, an Ohio native, urged a “yes” vote on Issue 1, as did the actors Kathryn Hahn and Busy Philipps. OURR released a steady stream of ads featuring a range of stakeholders: a faith leader; a couple forced to flee the state for an abortion when the six-week ban was in effect; a middle-aged white dad who grew up in the church and had been anti-choice but then had a change of heart. The results of a Baldwin Wallace University poll released in mid-October revealed that 58 percent of likely voters supported the constitutional amendment, including 89 percent of Democrats, 39 percent of Republicans, and 51 percent of independents. At the polls, Ohioans would also be voting on a measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use. (That measure passed with 57 percent of the vote.) Election observers anticipated a kind of synergy between the two issues, with voters who want less government interference in reproductive health decisions also preferring that politicians stay out of adults’ decision-making around cannabis use.

Misinformation: The anti-abortion “No on 1” campaign tried to convince voters that the amendment would erode parents’ rights over their children’s healthcare. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Throughout the campaign, polling suggested that abortion rights advocates had the majority of the state on their side, but thanks to anti-democratic maneuvering by Republicans at all levels in the state, the campaign was fighting an uphill battle.