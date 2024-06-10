Activism / The NYPD Is Back to Its Violent Old Ways New York City police promised to minimize their presence at protests and stop brutalizing demonstrators. The NYPD is barely pretending to follow the settlement agreement.

New York City police arrest protesters in Brooklyn on May 31 during a demonstration against Israeli attacks on Rafah. On February 5, a New York court approved a settlement agreement that obligates the NYPD to minimize its presence at protests and facilitate First Amendment activity.

(Fatih Aktas / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Isabelle Leyva has been monitoring protests for the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) since summer 2020, when police in New York City routinely trapped and assaulted medics, legal observers, and peaceful protesters. On May 29, 2020, at a protest outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Leyva watched police in riot gear beat demonstrators with batons and arrest dozens. For the rest of the summer, she spent almost every day at protests, as a monitor and participant, where she was pepper-sprayed, beaten, and trapped by police. But Leyva had still never seen a police response of the scale of the NYPD’s April 30 raid of Columbia University’s student encampment. “It looked like an army that descended onto Broadway and Amsterdam to shove protesters into barricades so that they could not access campus,” she told me. “It was like a scene from some kind of war film.”

Hundreds of police cleared people from the streets surrounding campus, creating what Leyva described as a militarized “shutdown arrest zone” between 114th and 120th streets. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey later testified to the City Council Committee on Public Safety that between 600 and 700 cops were deployed to Columbia that night. “I believe we did a very safe procedure,” he said. During the raid, police pepper-sprayed, threw to the ground, and drew weapons on students, resulting in multiple injuries, according to reports received by the NYCLU. An officer also fired a gun inside the university’s occupied Hamilton Hall.

Just a few months before the Columbia raid, on February 5, 2024, a District Court approved a settlement between the NYPD and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Legal Aid Society, and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU). The lawsuit alleged that the police brutalized protesters during the summer of 2020, arresting protesters, journalists, and legal observers in retaliation for their speech. The rollout of the agreement, which requires the NYPD to revamp its tactics to minimize police presence at protests and facilitate First Amendment activity, has coincided with the largest protest movement the city has seen since 2020. As the administration of Mayor Eric Adams and right-wing city councilmembers call on the NYPD to break up pro-Palestinian demonstrations, legal observers and protest organizers say police are already engaging in banned practices. “They’re trying to normalize bringing back police on a greater level,” said Nerdeen Kiswani, cofounder of the Palestinian-led organization Within Our Lifetime.

A key tenet of the settlement agreement is a tiered response to protests. At the beginning of marches and rallies, the police presence is supposed to be kept to a minimum. Such demonstrations should be labeled as “tier 1,” meaning that only community-affairs officers will be dispatched. The number of officers deployed and the nature of the police response can increase if officers believe that illegal activity is about to occur, is already occurring, or has become so widespread that “targeted enforcement has not worked and cannot work.”

Settlement implementation is currently in its first phase, during which the NYPD has time to reform its policies and training. There is no set deadline by which the NYPD has to generate these new policies, and it has yet to produce draft procedures. In the second phase of settlement implementation, which will last for no longer than three years, a monitoring committee made up of representatives from the state attorney general’s office, the NYCLU, the Legal Aid Society, the city’s corporate counsel, the commissioner of the Department of Investigation, and the police will meet regularly to ensure compliance with the new policy. In phase three, which lasts for just a year, if the NYPD violates the terms of the agreement, plaintiffs in the suit can reopen the matter in court. In the meantime, JP Perry, a senior attorney with the NYCLU, said, “they have to not be doing things that really fly in the face of the spirit of the agreement.”

Mayor Adams lauded the settlement when it was announced in September 2023, saying the new practices would “better address the unique challenges that rise during spontaneous protests, keep New Yorkers safe, and respect every person’s First Amendment rights to free speech.” But when confronted with the protests over Israel’s war in Gaza, Adams’s enthusiasm dimmed. At a December 2023 press conference, the mayor said, “The decision that came out of this agreement, I thought it put us in a very troubling direction. And now you’re seeing it. You see 1,000 people go to Grand Central station, deciding they want to just close down Grand Central station or they want to sit on the street in front of Times Square.”