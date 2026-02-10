Feature / How the Far Right Won the Food Wars RFK’s MAHA spectacle offers an object lesson in how the left cedes fertile political territory.

Illustration by Josh Gosfield.

On November 12, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gathered together health advocates, social-media influencers, and biohacking entrepreneurs at the White House for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Summit. The panels featured no scientists, doctors, or academic researchers but were replete with CEOs, bloggers, and right-wing celebrities like the UFC president and mixed-martial-arts expert Dana White. The day-long conference included Dongjin “DJ” Seo, a cofounder of Elon Musk’s Neuralink, discussing the future of “brain-computer interfaces” and his vision for a cyborg humanity. The venture capitalist Bryan Johnson, known for receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son, pondered whether, with “biohacks” like these, his generation could be the first to become immortal. Vice President JD Vance, taking the stage to the tune of “Long Cool Woman” by the Hollies, spoke passionately on government overreach in the healthcare sector.

Speakers also discussed topics more typical of a public-health conference. Aidan Dewar, the CEO of the start-up Telenutrition, and the food blogger Vani Hari spoke on the health benefits of nourishing food and the dangers of additives and preservatives. The tech executives Farid Vij, Chris Altchek, and Sean Duffy discussed using their companies’ in-app technologies to manage chronic disease. Also addressed: the contraction of American lifespans and the dangers of alcohol and seed oils. The summit’s overall theme was the breakdown of American healthcare and how the industry needs to be disrupted and rebuilt from the ground up. Rebuilt, of course, through deregulation, with the bottom lines of conglomerates and tech start-ups taking top priority.

This spectacle, while sleazy and unsettling, was hardly a departure from the status quo. The MAHA conference was in many respects the logical outcome of long-standing US policy on public health, particularly nutrition. Few things are more elemental than food. But ever since the 1970s, when the idea of eating healthy came to prominence with the organic-food revolution, we’ve struggled as a country to address the structural problem of access to that healthy food. What we’ve tackled instead are problems of consumer choice. The lead-up to Kennedy’s circus of sci-fi fantasists and food bloggers provides an object lesson in how the left cedes fertile political territory to the right. Healthy eating—a cause that’s as foundational as they come—has gradually been put to pasture as a collective national project. Rather than addressing the working and living conditions of Americans that are at the root of the issue, one presidential administration after another has punted the problem to the free market.

Organic food as we know it is food that is cultivated by applying modern technology to traditional agriculture. An organic farmer might use a tractor, a harvester, or a milking machine but avoid harmful fertilizers, pest controls, or animal growth hormones. The early promoters of the organic-farming movement prioritized soil quality and the sustainability of agricultural practices. (The focus on the higher nutritional quality of organic foods came later, when the movement transformed into an industry.) The botanist Sir Albert Howard, sometimes considered the father of organic agriculture, wrote in his 1947 book The Soil and Health: A Study of Organic Agriculture, “All the great agricultural systems which have survived have made it their business never to deplete the earth of its fertility without at the same time beginning the process of restoration.” Howard sought to realign the interests of humanity with those of nature in agricultural practices as a way to protect our food systems from wasteful industrial consumption. Along with other mid-20th-century scientists, such as the microbiologist Masanobu Fukuoka, he was responding to wasteful, soil-depleting industrial techniques and the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers that would only become more advanced, widespread, and dangerous as the century progressed.

In the 1960s, widespread concerns about the environmental effects of pesticides like DDT boosted interest in organic farming. The conservationist Rachel Carson made many Americans aware of the dangers of pesticides for the first time in her 1962 bestseller Silent Spring. Highlighting the egotism and shortsightedness of industrial pesticide use, Carson wrote, “How could intelligent beings seek to control a few unwanted species by a method that contaminated the entire environment and brought the threat of disease and death even to their own kind?” Given these new environmental concerns, the hippie counterculture of the late 1960s and early ’70s dovetailed neatly with the organic-farming movement. In The Omnivore’s Dilemma, the popular nonfiction writer Michael Pollan describes the organic farming of this era as “one of several tributaries of the counterculture that ended up disappearing into the American mainstream.”

Preindustrial practices: Mid-20th-century farmers began to incorporate techniques traditional agricultural techniques to maintain soil integrity. (Buyenlarge / Getty Images)

As the public became increasingly environmentally conscious and organic farmers mounted a parallel back-to-the-land movement, a market for organic food burgeoned, especially on the West Coast. Starting in the 1970s, states like Oregon and California, where organic farming was taking off, responded by passing regulations that would allow products to be certified as organic. This labeling helped consumers distinguish these foods from their industrial counterparts. Upwardly mobile baby boomers in particular boosted this new industry. By the Reaganite 1980s, roadside raspberry stands that had sprouted during the Summer of Love had evolved into giant farming conglomerates, with their complement of lawyers and lobbyists. The now-vast and corporatized organic-food industry, working in conjunction with environmental groups such as Beyond Pesticides, lobbied Congress to establish a set of national industry standards that would define organic and govern the certification of organic foods. The Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 enabled the US Department of Agriculture to regulate food products under the National Organic Program and set standards for production and labeling, ushering in the booming industry we have today. The green-and-white “USDA Organic” sticker on egg cartons comes from the passage of this law.

After the Organic Foods Production Act was finally implemented in 2002, what had been a lifestyle confined mostly to left-leaning, health-conscious West Coast families became more mainstream. By the 2010s, supermarkets throughout the country were stocked with organic products from Earthbound Farm and Cal-Organic. These foods were, and continue to be, more expensive than their industrial alternatives. The USDA reported in 2016 that the price of organic food ranged from 7 percent higher for produce to a whopping 80 percent higher for eggs. At the same time, popular books like Pollan’s In Defense of Food (2008) and other best-selling books were promoting a new way of thinking about food systems. Farm-to-table dining became de rigueur in fine restaurants; beef had to be grass-fed, tomatoes heirloom, and chickens heritage-breed. This was the back-to-the-land moment for a certain strain of millennials, the era of urban-rooftop beekeeping and faux farmhouse weddings. Upper-middle-class urban millennials were canning preserves, pickling vegetables, and posting their creations on websites like Punk Domestics. “Grandma” aesthetics were all the rage, and children were given Victorian names like Emma and Ella and fed made-from-scratch meals that paid homage to a time before McDonald’s and microwaves. Traditional lifestyles, organic foods, and wellness were hip, and like most things that were in vogue in the 2010s, they were coded politically as left-wing.

Though there was nothing intrinsically wrong with the era of home preserves and “stomp, clap, hey” folk pop, these cultural trends had a very limited reach. The changes in lifestyle and diet were confined mostly to an urban American middle class. While new narratives about food and health persuaded many middle-class people to buy organic products and change the way they eat, locally sourced ingredients and grass-fed meats were available only in places with high concentrations of wealth. High-income neighborhoods had farmers markets and bespoke butchers, but poor ones remained food deserts. In the end, these lifestyle changes also turned out not to move the needle a whole lot when it came to public health. Across demographics, obesity rates continued to climb despite the new food culture, particularly in rural food deserts.

Paved with good intentions: Michelle Obama’s public health campaign yielded weak results. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Since Kennedy’s confirmation hearing on January 29, 2025, numerous publications have drawn a connection between his Make America Healthy Again platform and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. Both took aim at ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks and encouraged parents to feed their children more nourishing foods. Both attempted to address the country’s obesity and chronic-disease epidemics by encouraging healthy eating. While the Obamas’ health initiatives withered away after Donald Trump took office, the right has surged into the healthy-eating space. These public-wellness efforts quickly found purchase in the unregulated, conspiracist-filled world of supplements.

The rollout and design of the Obamas’ healthy-eating initiatives offer some clues as to how this happened. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was a bipartisan effort to make school lunches more nutritious nationwide and to give poor kids better access to those meals. The law was the centerpiece of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative to combat childhood obesity, and it did attempt to tackle the legitimate problem of access among lower-income families. But typical of the Obama administration’s orientation toward public welfare, the program was a hodgepodge package that tried to sell itself to the public by partnering with big businesses, government agencies, and celebrities. Walmart committed itself to lowering the cost of fruits and vegetables. The Department of Agriculture rolled out MyPlate, a website that provides information on nutrition standards. Three million students were given access to in-school salad bars. School-lunch standards were improved, and more children were made eligible for free meals. Promoting the initiative, Beyoncé reworked her 2007 song “Get Me Bodied,” changing the title to “Move Your Body” for the first lady’s “Let’s Move!” flash workout.