Medical Technology Makes Doctors Less Skillful. Should You Care? Technological advances are transforming medicine, but it may be making your physician less creative.

Of the many patients waiting to be seen on that frigid November night in Ann Arbor, only one was silent. He offered nothing more than an uneasy gaze amid the clamor of the ICU’s step-down unit. He had been found unresponsive on the street before being brought into the emergency department where he was unceremoniously thrust back into consciousness. Though his vitals had stabilized, he could not leave: Hospitals cannot discharge an unidentified individual, and being nonverbal, he could not identify himself. When it became clear that the patient was not regaining his ability to speak, he was admitted to the hospital as a John Doe and wheeled off to the wards.

It was two hours into Alexandre Carvalho’s shift when he became acquainted with the case of the nonverbal John Doe. Carvalho, an infectious disease physician who was an internal medicine resident at the time, was used to seeing both nonverbal patients and John Does, but something about this man stood out. According to the admission notes, after being stabilized, the patient’s condition seemed consistent: He was not healthy, per se, but he did not appear to be deteriorating. He was caught in a sort of medical limbo: alert and oriented yet locked in his body, unable to speak or communicate. A CT and chest X-ray were ordered, and the scans revealed something shocking: a large hole in his lung.

The care team sprang into action, putting the patient into immediate isolation for fear of potential infectious causes. Was it tuberculosis? Cavitary pneumonia? Actinomycosis? The list of diagnoses quickly grew as the care team clustered around the computer screen. And then, just like that, police notified the care team that the John Doe had been identified and his family were here in the hospital. The attending physicians waved the police away, more focused on the technological findings than any explanations the family might provide. Carvalho watched this unfold in confusion. As no one else appeared interested, Carvalho slipped off to investigate what the family had to say.

After sitting with the family and talking to them about the patient, Carvalho mentioned the lesion that had been discovered on the CT. Apparently, it was not new. Years ago, the patient had attempted suicide by shooting himself in the chest. He survived, but had suffered a stroke as a complication and became nonverbal as a result. The hole in his lung was evidence of the bullet’s trajectory as it tracked through his chest cavity before exiting out the other side. “This workup [that] was thousands of dollars was not even the cause of the patient’s hospitalization,” Carvalho told me. It was nothing more than an incidental finding. Carvalho laughed as he shared that the “eureka moment of the diagnosis” could be boiled down to discovering the patient’s history by simply asking the family about it: “I think I gained this ability to get out of the technology a little bit by getting some of my training abroad.”

There are obvious benefits to medical technology. It can help detect diabetes, diagnose cancer, make highly accurate predictions in radiology, identify the presence of tuberculosis, and so much more. It can reduce human error. Some research even suggests that AI-powered applications in healthcare could improve patient outcomes by 30–40 percent while reducing treatment costs by up to 50 percent. But an increased use of medical technology has accelerated the problem of de-skilling, a reduction in the level of skill required to complete a task because some or all components of the task have been automated.

Historically, the term “de-skilling” has been used in the context of automation in manufacturing: While workers on assembly lines in the past were responsible for tasks that required manual skills such as constructing small parts or performing repairs, the advent of machinery reduced the need for workers to develop or maintain such a variety of high-level skills. Within the context of medicine, de-skilling refers to the decrease in a physician’s ability to derive information on the basis of detectable signs and symptoms alone, i.e., without technological aids.

Proper patient care requires a balance: an understanding of how to use medical technology as well as respect for the old-school method of learning each aspect of medicine for yourself, on the job. Coming to a diagnosis is a game of probabilities: There might be multiple possibilities that explain specific symptoms, but a doctor has to sift through them all and decide based on the patient’s history and their physical exam findings which ones are the most likely. Medical technology cannot fully supplant a physician’s intuition, and trying to use it as a replacement for this could result in a wasteful, excessive, and expensive process in which more tests are done than necessary. The problem is that every hospital—and every doctor—has a different idea of what the balance between technology and intuition should be. And as AI makes its way into the mix, it could further exacerbate the problem of de-skilling by offering more sophisticated shortcuts. Hospitals in the United States tend to lean much more on technology than in other countries, since US doctors have access to it and funding structures incentivize their use, but is it possible that US practitioners should be taking notes from doctors in more under-resourced areas who’ve had to make do with less?