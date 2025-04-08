Feature / Trauma’s New Look Internal Family Systems is the latest therapy trend for a traumatized United States. But can splitting ourselves into parts be a science? The Rapid and Dubious Rise of the Internet’s New Favorite Therapy Internal Family Systems has been wholeheartedly embraced by celebrities and desperate patients alike. But is it a science—or a scam?

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk.

This article appears in the May 2025 issue, with the headline “Trauma’s New Look.”

It was around 35 minutes into my conversation with Dr. Richard Schwartz that our interview turned into a therapy session. We had been discussing internal family systems, or IFS, the therapeutic modality he founded in 1980, when I mentioned that I was skeptical of the approach. Unperturbed, Schwartz responded by asking me to home in on that skepticism; he suggested I try to find it in my body.

“I think it’s in my left abdomen,” I offered, although I feel everything there these days, thanks to a recent surgery.

“All right,” he said, addressing my abdomen. “So, are you there? Are you willing to talk to me as the skeptical part of Jessica?” Then, shifting his attention back to me, he added, “Focus down there, and let it know you’re curious about it and why it’s so skeptical, and just wait for the answer to come. Don’t think.”

I tried to focus on the lower left quadrant of my torso, to wait for it to offer up an answer, but my mind kept interrupting with thoughts like “Is he waiting for me to reveal something profound?” and “Why does my face feel hot?” After a few failed moments, Schwartz suggested we change our approach.

“Ask it this question: What is it afraid would happen if it wasn’t so skeptical? See how it reacts to being appreciated.”

His voice was calm as he said these words—a mix of gravelly and nasal, like a meditative teddy bear; his eyes were encouraging. But once again, I struggled to focus. Behind his head, I noticed a piece of black-and-yellow modern art that read: “It’s never too late to come home to your Self.”

In trying to get me to home in on my skepticism—or what he would call my skeptical “part”—Schwartz was practicing one of the fundamental techniques of IFS therapy, which is to locate specific feelings within the physical body. Through this technique, IFS promises to “heal trauma” and “restore wholeness,” while also helping to treat more discernible diseases like addiction and depression. In his 1995 book Internal Family Systems Therapy, Schwartz describes IFS as “a synthesis of two paradigms: the plural mind, or the idea that we all contain many different parts, and systems thinking”—but a more apt description might be that IFS is a combination of Jung, Freud, shamanism, Yogic theory, and Gestalt therapy, all jumbled together and simplified to make it as marketable as possible. Occasionally, Schwartz explicitly taps into other traditions. “In Buddhist terms,” he writes, “IFS helps people become bodhisattvas of their psyches in the sense of helping each inner sentient being (part) become enlightened through compassion and love.”

While IFS remained something of a niche therapy for much of its existence, it has, in recent years, gained enormous popularity on Instagram and TikTok and with celebrities ranging from the musician Alanis Morissette to Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness. (“The whole parts thing is really ferosh,” Van Ness writes in his 2019 memoir, Over the Top.) Schwartz, who runs programming at one of Harvard University’s teaching hospitals, has himself become a sought-after guest speaker at “healing retreats” around the world, and his books, You Are the One You’ve Been Waiting For (2018) and No Bad Parts (2021), have become bestsellers. When I reached out for an interview last fall, I was initially told I would have to wait until the third or fourth quarter of 2025.

At the same time, the IFS Institute, the for-profit organization Schwartz founded in 2000 that’s responsible for educating budding IFS therapists and “trainers,” has been growing rapidly. In recent years, its staff has expanded from 12 to 35, according to Schwartz, and it says it trains nearly 4,000 providers a year—a significant jump from 2020, when it trained roughly 1,600 providers, and from 2017, when it trained just 500. The IFS Institute has also taken part in retreats and trainings in places like Costa Rica, Spain, and Germany, where the activities can include guided meditation, “unburdened eating,” and strolls on the beach. IFS has also become a popular “complement” to psychedelic therapy.

All of this jibes with my own experience. For the past decade, I’ve been reporting on healthcare in New Zealand and the United States. During much of that time, the acronym “IFS”rarely crossed my radar. But at some point in the past few years, sources and acquaintances began mentioning IFS, sometimes in an offhand way, sometimes because they themselves were seeing an IFS specialist. As I combed through therapist directories for my research, I noticed they were suddenly littered with bios boasting IFS expertise. One investigation of IFS, from April 2024, found that 45,764 psychotherapists on PsychologyToday.com mentioned using the treatment. “I’ve been at this for over 40 years, much of it in relative obscurity, so it’s a bit of a dream come true,” Schwartz said of his therapy’s newfound popularity. I wanted to find out why.

Picking up speed: Dr. Richard Schwartz has been pleased by the meteoric rise of IFS. (The IFS Institute)

In the long and colorful annals of psychotherapy, IFS is hardly the quirkiest approach out there—this is, after all, is the profession that gave us the Oedipus complex. But IFS is also decidedly more ethereal than many recent interventions, which tend to eschew the old intrapsychic models of treatment in favor of a more sober, just-the-facts approach.

The story of how Schwartz, who is 75, came up with IFS begins in the early 1980s, not long after he graduated from Purdue University with a PhD in marriage and family therapy, a traditional form of psychotherapy that came out of the family systems model. Family therapy posits that you cannot understand someone in isolation, as an individual; that focusing on the inner mind is pointless because we are determined by our familial relationships. It typically consists of sessions where all members of the family discuss the issues of the patient together.

Around 1981, Schwartz tried to “prove family therapy’s healing power” with a population of young bulimics, believing he could cure them by changing the dynamics of their familial relationships. But the outcome didn’t confirm his hypothesis. Out of frustration, Schwartz often recounts, he asked his patients why nothing was changing. “They would talk about how, when something bad happened in their lives, this ‘critic’ would attack them,” he told me during our interview. “That would go right to the heart of a ‘part’ that felt totally worthless and empty and lonely, and that feeling was so dreadful that the binge would come in to rescue them from that.” He thought he’d stumbled upon a mass case of what was then called “multiple personality disorder” (now known as “dissociative identity disorder”—a contested diagnosis itself), until he realized that he had different parts, or multiple personalities, too. So Schwartz created IFS.

The gist is that we are all born as a Self (the capital “S” is important), but as we suffer, our psyche splits into different “parts”—not metaphorical parts, but actual ones. In No Bad Parts, Schwartz is emphatic: “Parts are not imaginary products or symbols of your psyche; nor are they simply metaphors of deeper meaning.” As he elaborates elsewhere, these parts “are individuals who exist as an internal family within us—and the key to health and happiness is to honor, understand, and love every part.” The goal is to bring these parts into alignment to achieve “inner peace.”

In the service of this goal, Schwartz has created a vocabulary that providers and patients must use to navigate the world of IFS. “Burdens,” for example, are extreme beliefs and emotions created during a trauma or “attachment injury.” “Exiles” are the hidden parts of someone’s personality that hold on to those burdens. To combat “exiles,” we have “managers” working hard to keep these negative feelings away by overachieving or not letting anyone close enough to hurt us. And then, because exiles do get triggered, there are “firefighters” to ease the pain.

Some patients swear by the transformative power of this cosmology. “After taking this IFS Self-healing journey with my parts,” one patient turned provider writes on her website, “I found my true Self—someone who can show up for me like a hero. Someone who champions my right to be free, spontaneous, seen, cared for, loved, cherished, enjoyed just as I am.” For such devotees, IFS offers nothing less than a path to self-empowerment, self-love, and, crucially, through its emphasis on “no bad parts,” freedom from shame. It also offers an encompassing, at times even spiritual worldview—or as the patient turned provider writes, IFS is simultaneously a “psychotherapeutic approach, a working model of the mind, and a lifestyle.”

Amid this exuberance, however, some have sounded a note of caution. In an article in the Psychotherapy Bulletin, the researchers Lisa M. Brownstone, Madeline J. Hunsiker, and Amanda K. Greene write that “the current expansion of IFS across psychotherapy and social media has moved beyond its evidence base.” The authors note that the existing research on IFS excludes people with psychotic symptoms, even as they warn, based on their own observations in clinical settings, of the “overapplication” of IFS to people with such symptoms: “Our concern is that encouraging splitting of the self into parts for those who struggle with reality testing might be disorganizing.”

The American Psychological Association has noted the rise of IFS. In an e-mailed statement, Lynn Bufka, the association’s head of practice, said, “APA recently adopted a new guideline on the treatment of PTSD, where scientists reviewed treatment research extensively. IFS was noted as one of the interventions that is currently being used, but is in need of much more research before they could make a recommendation about its effectiveness.”

The old way: Unlike IFS, in psychoanalysis, patients were encouraged to identify the root of their behaviors within their family structure. (Bob Wands / AP Photo)

Given that IFS has been around for decades, why is it only now hitting its stride? Schwartz attributes its surge in popularity to Inside Out, the 2015 animated Disney film in which emotions are personified as distinct characters (Anger, Joy, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust) inside a child’s mind. It’s the kind of explanation that feels at once underwhelming and astute—which is to say that Schwartz is right, though not, perhaps, for the reasons he thinks.

While the rise of IFS can’t simply be attributed to a movie that became a cultural touchpoint, Schwartz’s recognition of the way mass media and culture can shape the mental health landscape says a lot about modern-day therapy. In a world where everything is commodified, Inside Out has become a franchise—you can buy a Sadness plushie at Target—while therapy is now a billion-dollar industry, as private equity firms increasingly buy out behavioral health facilities, online therapy services spend millions on podcast advertisements, and social media consulting agencies target therapists. (“Invest in a social media strategy that will grow your private practice for the long-haul,” one ad reads.)

In this new mental health universe, therapies that lend themselves to branding have an upper hand. The most notorious example of someone who has taken advantage of this is Esther Perel, the host of the popular podcast Where Should We Begin?, on which Perel does ad reads between segments for books and vaginal health products. According to Awais Aftab, a professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, platforms like TikTok and Instagram could be playing a big role here: “IFS has the kind of quirky and mysterious vibes that seem perfectly designed for the TikTok and Instagram age,” Aftab told me via e-mail. “Which explains the fact that even though the modality is decades old, it didn’t get popular until recently.” In one TikTok video, a woman who practices IFS portrays “her exiled inner child” by wearing a tie-dyed shirt and sporting two side ponytails. Her “firefighter” personality wears heavy eyeliner, a beanie, and a mesh hoodie with skulls. In another video, a psychologist changes outfits when talking about “exiles”—suddenly, the suited-up woman is wearing a billowing dress and a puffy headband and looking up at the camera from below while holding a soft toy, as if she’s a little kid.