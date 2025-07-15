Activism / Will the Government Ever Do Right by Mahmoud Khalil? Khalil is suing the government for false imprisonment and other harms. He should win—but will the courts let him? Edit

Former Columbia Univrsity student Mahmoud Khalil speaks to the press as he arrives at Newark airport on June 21, 2025. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty)

Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia student activist who was kidnapped by ICE and sent to a detention camp in Louisiana, is now in the process of suing the Trump administration over his abduction and arrest. He’s using a law designed specifically to combat the federal government’s claims of immunity from accountability or liability when it injures people or destroys their property.

Khalil spent 104 days in a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, as one of the first victims of the Trump administration’s brutalization of Palestinian rights activists. In addition to the horrors and human rights violations he experienced at the facility, the government’s abduction of Khalil caused him to miss the birth of his child. He was released on bail when a judge ruled that his arrest was likely an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. The government is still prosecuting Khalil and appealing his release.

Khalil is countersuing the government for $20 million—or an apology—alleging false arrest, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution. His claim for damages should be allowed under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA). The law, passed in 1946, permits individuals to sue the government for civil damages following government misconduct. In a just country, Khalil would be entitled to legal recourse and monetary recompense for his unlawful arrest and imprisonment.

But in this country, six Republicans on the Supreme Court will likely stand in the way of justice and instead continue to protect Donald Trump and his fascist administration from accountability. They’ll do this by weakening the FTCA, if that’s what it takes to help Trump.

The FTCA is one of the main tools we have to hold the federal government accountable for its actions. As many readers know, government agents, like those working for law enforcement, enjoy “qualified immunity,” which prevents them from being held accountable for actions that violate the civil or constitutional rights of their victims. But while qualified immunity protects the individual agents who cause harm, the FTCA allows the federal government as a whole to be sued for damages.

The way the law works requires people who have been hurt by the government to file a complaint with the relevant federal agency that caused the harm. That’s the stage Khalil is at now: He’s filed a complaint with the federal agencies that arrested and detained him. Those agencies—the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement—have six months to respond.

I’m going to assume that neither Marco Rubio nor Kristi Noem nor Todd Lyons will be willing to let their agencies settle this case with Khalil. I know I’m really out on a limb here predicting bad faith and recalcitrance from Trump-appointed ghouls.

After six months of likely inaction from the relevant federal agencies, Khalil will be allowed to sue the government under the FTCA. The law contains what’s called the “law enforcement proviso,” which explicitly allows people to sue the government for “intentional torts” committed by law enforcement. Intentional torts are things people do on purpose, as opposed to by accident. Examples of intentional torts include: assault, battery, false arrest, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution. It’s important that the FTCA specifies that law enforcement can be sued for these things, because beating people up and putting them in jail is pretty much all law enforcement can think to do. The FTCA means that a government agency cannot escape accountability just because its cops say, “I was doing my job.”

But that’s where the good news for Khalil may end. Because what the FTCA means and what Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch can make it mean could be two very different things. There is an exception to the FTCA that might prove big enough to drive an entire gestapo through. It’s called the “discretionary function exception.” The exception prohibits the government from being held liable for any actions its agents or officials take that are not required by their government jobs. In other words, the government just has to claim its officials were acting at their own personal discretion, and the government potentially gets off the hook.

What’s the difference between a required action and a discretionary one? Your guess is as good as mine. The discretionary exception is where most FTCA cases against the government go to die.